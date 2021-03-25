Nissan joins manufacturer line-up committed to Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Nissan has today announced it is committed to the Gen3 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, from Season 9.

The only Japanese brand on the grid, Nissan, who joined the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 5, have now announced their commitment to the next generation of Formula E, Gen3. Last season’s runners-up in the team standings, Nissan are represented on track by Season 2 Formula E Champion Sébastien Buemi and 2020 Berlin E-Prix winner (Round 10) Oliver Rowland.

As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations and the life cycle of its products by 2050, Nissan intends to electrify all new Nissan vehicle offerings by the early 2030s. With Formula E as a proving ground, the manufacturer aims to bring transfer knowledge and technology from the racetrack to the road to develop better electric vehicles for customers.