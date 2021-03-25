After ProAm Podium at Charlotte, TeamSLR Aims for a Repeat at Road Atlanta

|
TeamSLR took its youth movement all the way to victory lane last Sunday at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval in the TA2 class of the Trans Am ProAm Challenge. Seventeen-year-old Sam Mayer scored the win and 22-year-old teammate Connor Mosack joined him on the podium with a third-place drive.
Now this duo aims for another strong run this weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia, site of the second points-paying race of the season in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.
Joining Mayer and Mosack in a third M1 Racecars-built entry for TeamSLR is Scott Lagasse, Jr. The 40-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, has made more than 115 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. He is a two-time ARCA race winner who has been competing in TA2 since 2016. He relinquished his seat for the ProAm Challenge race at Charlotte, seeing it as the ideal time to mentor TeamSLR’s crop of young racers, but returns to action at Road Atlanta for his fourth career start at the 2.54-mile, 12-turn circuit.
Lagasse’s experience will be appreciated by Mayer and Mosack. Mayer has only one start at Road Atlanta, and it was back in 2019. Mosack has two starts at the track, both coming in last year’s doubleheader event. Road Atlanta will be Mayer’s fifth career TA2 start and Mosack’s seventh. Mosack is running the full TA2 schedule in 2021 while Mayer has a five-race campaign, which was kicked off in fine style last Sunday at Charlotte. After Road Atlanta, Mayer returns to TeamSLR April 23 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, April 30-May 2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, and July 2-4 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
So, who to bet on at Road Atlanta? TA2’s most recent winner in Mayer? The veteran Lagasse? Or fulltime TA2 racer Mosack? All are good bets, but the stars seem to be aligning for Mosack. The Charlotte-native wheels the No. 28 Chevrolet Camaro for TeamSLR and this weekend will be the 28th time that the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli has competed at Road Atlanta and, of course, the race takes place on Sunday, March 28.
Even without the numerology, Mosack is plenty capable. He has already made a name for himself in NASCAR’s development divisions, specifically in the late-model ranks, but with road-course racing becoming more and more prominent in NASCAR’s national touring series, Mosack committed to a full TA2 schedule with TeamSLR this year.
Mayer is from Franklin, Wisconsin, and already has a burgeoning NASCAR career. He is a two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion (2019-2020) and won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in his just his seventh career start last September at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Upon turning 18 on June 26, Mayer will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.
“We’ve a got a really good mix of youth and experience this weekend at Road Atlanta,” said Scott Lagasse, Sr., president, TeamSLR. “Sam and Connor each put together a really good race last Sunday at Charlotte. Both were quick and raced smart, and with Scotty joining them this weekend at Road Atlanta, we’re well positioned to keep that pace and contend for the win again.”
TeamSLR leverages its Trans Am involvement to highlight its driver development program as well as its car-building capabilities. TeamSLR is the exclusive representative of M1 Racecars, an official TA2 constructor. It builds rolling chassis and complete Chevrolet Camaros, Ford Mustangs and Dodge Challengers for Trans Am competition.
