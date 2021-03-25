Formula 1 Season Launches This Weekend on ESPN Networks

After a delayed and abbreviated season in 2020, the FIA Formula One World Championship will return to a full, worldwide schedule this season and for the fourth consecutive year, fans in the United States will be able to watch all of the action on ESPN Networks and the ESPN App.

Racing begins this weekend with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, March 28, from the Bahrain International Circuit. The race will air live on ESPN2 at 10:55 a.m. ET, following the 90-minute Grand Prix Sunday pre-race show that begins at 9:30 a.m. Formula 1 Weekend Preview (formerly Welcome to the Weekend) kicks off coverage on Thursday at 1 p.m.

All 23 races in the championship will air live on ESPN Networks, including two races airing on ABC and nine on ESPN, the most races on ESPN for a full season since Formula 1 returned to the network in 2018. Each race weekend also will feature live telecasts of all three practice sessions, qualifying and pre-race programs. 

New this year will be the addition of the Checkered Flag program that will be available on ESPN3 and the ESPN App after every race, featuring additional interviews, highlights and analysis.

ESPN Deportes remains the exclusive Spanish-language home for all Formula 1 races in the U.S. Spanish-language coverage of Formula 1 races, qualifying and practice sessions will be made available to fans on the ESPN Deportes television network and ESPN3 all season.

For the fourth consecutive year, the race telecasts will be presented commercial-free with sponsorship from Mothers Polish, which also is the presenting sponsor of practice and qualifying telecasts. CrowdStrike has joined ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage this year as telecast presenter of Grand Prix Sunday.

As it has since Formula 1 returned in 2018, ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning presentation of Formula 1 racing to American viewers.

Formula 1 returned to its original U.S. television home in 2018 – the first race ever aired in the country was on ABC in 1962. F1 races also aired on ESPN from 1984-1997.

ESPN’s coverage of Formula 1 also includes a dedicated website that reports on the championship year-round.

Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix Television Schedule 

Date
Time (ET)
Program
Network
Thurs., March 25
1 p.m.
Formula 1 Weekend Preview
ESPN3
Friday, March 26
7:25 a.m.
Practice 1
ESPNU, ESPN Deportes
 
10:55 a.m.
Practice 2
ESPNU, ESPN Deportes
Sat., March 27
7:55 a.m.
Practice 3
ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
 
10:55 a.m.
Qualifying
ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Sunday, March 28
9:30 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday
ESPN2
 
10:30 a.m.
Race
ESPN Deportes
 
10:55 a.m.
Race
ESPN2
 
1 p.m.
Checkered Flag
ESPN3
 
5 p.m.
Race (Re-Air)
ESPNEWS
Monday, March 29
Midnight
Race (Re-Air)
ESPNEWS

 

2021 Formula One World Championship Race Schedule on ESPN Networks 

Date
Event
Time (ET)
Network
March 28
Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2
April 18
Formula 1 Pirelli Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN
May 2
Formula 1 Heineken Portuguese Grand Prix
9:55 a.m.
ESPN
May 9
Formula 1 Aramco Spanish Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN
May 23
Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
June 6
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
7:55 a.m.
ESPN
June 13
Formula 1 Heineken Canadian Grand Prix
1:55 p.m.
ESPN2
June 27
Formula 1 Emirates French Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN
July 4
Formula 1 MyWorld Austrian Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN
July 18
Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix
9:55 a.m.
ESPN
Aug. 1
Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN
Aug. 29
Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Sept. 5
Formula 1 Heineken Netherlands Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Sept. 12
Formula 1 Heineken Italian Grand Prix
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Sept. 26
Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Oct. 3
Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Oct. 10
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix
12:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Oct. 24
Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix
12:30 p.m.
ABC
Oct. 31
Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix
1:30 p.m.
ABC
Nov. 7
Formula 1 Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix
12:55 p.m.
ESPN
Nov. 21
Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix
12:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Dec. 5
Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2
Dec. 12
Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2

Tentative schedule – subject to change

All telecasts also will stream live on the ESPN App

Click HERE to visit ESPN’s Formula 1 media kit with schedules, news releases and bios.

