Ken Pasternak Joins Hintsa Performance as a Brand Ambassador

Hintsa Performance, a world leader in high performance coaching, is pleased to announce that Ken Pasternak has become a Hintsa brand ambassador. Ken will promote the Hintsa brand and also contribute his experience and expertise to Hintsa workshops and events.



For over 20 years, Hintsa’s science-based coaching methods have been tested in the world’s most demanding environments. Hintsa’s coaching services are trusted by clients ranging from Formula 1 drivers and teams to the world’s leading companies, and the Hintsa method has been featured on the World Economic Forum official agenda. Hintsa-affiliated F1 drivers have won the last 11 World Championships in succession and over 97% of the podium places since 2014. Hintsa applies the same proven methods from Formula 1 to coaching executives and business professionals in high-pressure corporate environments to achieve sustainable high performance.

Ken’s unique background combines experience in executive development, management consulting, institution building and corporate banking. He has lived in six countries and worked with executives in the public and private sectors around the world. In his speaking engagements and workshops Ken focuses on building high performance organisations through visionary leadership, team effectiveness, creating a winning culture and improving cross-cultural understanding.

“I met Dr. Aki Hintsa in 2008 while flying to the Barcelona F1 Grand Prix. His holistic philosophy for improving performance resonated with me immediately and reinforced many of the individual and organizational improvement principles I cover in my executive development activities. These concepts apply to leaders in businesses of all sizes, countries, industries, and cultures. I look forward to adding my experience and insights to benefit clients attending Hintsa Performance programs”, Ken Pasternak tells.

Prior to his more than twenty years in consulting and teaching, Ken was Director of Education and Training for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London; and before that he was Vice President at Citibank where over an eighteen-year career he was based in New York, London, Helsinki, Istanbul, Brussels, and the Channel Islands. His clients have included Ford Motor Company, Nokia, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Ecobank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, American Tower, Newmont Goldcorp and Bosch Automotive to name just a few.

“Ken’s history with Hintsa goes way back, having met my father already over ten years ago”, CEO of Hintsa Performance Annastiina Hintsa tells. “We are happy to welcome him in our team as a brand ambassador. His impressive background in global business and building high performance organisations will be a great asset for us and our clients.”

Ken is the co-author of “Performance at the Limit, Business Lessons from Formula 1 Motor Racing” now in its third edition and translated into Japanese, Turkish and Mandarin Chinese. Ken is also the co-author of “Managing Your Strengths” and his latest book, “Exploding Turkeys and Spare Trousers, Adventures in Global Business,” will be published in mid-2021.