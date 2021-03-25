Mobile View Delivers Progressive AFT Fans Jumbotron Experience for Sixth Consecutive Season and Renews its Rookie of the Year Sponsorship

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 25 28
Mobile View Delivers Progressive AFT Fans Jumbotron Experience for Sixth Consecutive Season and Renews its Rookie of the Year Sponsorship
Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today a renewal of its partnership with Mobile View, the Official Jumbotron of Progressive AFT.
 
For six consecutive seasons, Mobile View has provided Progressive American Flat Track fans with the highest quality, state-of-the-art LED video screens for the optimal viewing experience. With over two decades of experience at a variety of sporting and special events, Mobile View takes great pride to ensure the screen is utilized to its maximum value and create a memorable experience for fans and sponsors alike.
 
“Mobile View has been a valued partner through the last few growth years,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “Their Jumbotron screens and professional servicing of our events have added to the fan experience and we look forward to working with them again in 2021.”
 
Mobile View will present a $7,500 Rookie of the Year award to the rookie rider who has earned the most points in the AFT Singles championship during Progressive AFT's season finale Grand Awards Party. 
 
"We are very excited for another great year of racing and renewing our sponsorship to help the development of new riders for the fastest growing sport on two-wheels," said John Sweeney, CEO and Owner of Mobile View. 
 
For more information on Mobile View visit https://www.MobileViewScreens.com.
 
Next up, Progressive AFT roars into Atlanta Motor Speedway for its debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT. Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets. For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. 
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Lexus Shows off IS 500 F SPORT Launch Edition at Sebring Bad Blood Is Not Necessarily a Bad Thing »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top