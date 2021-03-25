NHRA partners with Keyscaper

Racing News
Thursday, Mar 25 28
NHRA partners with Keyscaper
NHRA has partnered with Keyscaper for a collection of NHRA-branded electronic accessories. The licensing partnership was secured by JRL Group, NHRA’s licensing agency.
 
Diehard race fans will now be able to proudly show off their passion for NHRA Drag Racing with a wide selection of cellphone cases, chargers, keyboards, and more. With something for fans of all ages, the initial launch of the collection will include four designs: the iconic NHRA logo, known and beloved by all fans; NHRA Originals, a style that taps into the vintage, nostalgic feel of the brand; Hot Rod, which takes a more contemporary spin; and Game Face, a raw and gritty take on the sport’s trademark elements of speed and power.
 
Racing aficionados can rest easy knowing all products are fully-functional and useful in their everyday lives. Cell phone cases are available for both iPhone and Galaxy models, and wireless USB chargers that can be slipped into bags or set up in cars make it easy to charge devices on the go, and in style.
 
The NHRA Licensing Program continues to expand focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, home décor, as well as items for the garage for the auto enthusiast such as automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.
 
The new NHRA collection can be purchased via the Keyscapers website.
 

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Rain Claims I-30 Speedway Weekend With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Lexus Shows off IS 500 F SPORT Launch Edition at Sebring »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top