Eddie Tafoya Jr. Opens His 2021 Sprint Car Season This Weekend in Tulare

Eddie Tafoya Jr. will finally launch his 2021 sprint car season this Friday and Saturday, March 26th and 27th, at the Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California. Friday’s event will be in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series and Saturday’s race is an open show on the high banked 1/3 of a mile clay oval.

Tafoya, who calls Chino Hills, California home, was poised and ready to begin the USAC/CRA season two weeks ago with a doubleheader on the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield. However, his engine was not done in time to compete in that event. Fortunately, the Specialty Fasteners team had FedEx fly the engine from Pennsylvania to Southern California for this week’s race and the car and driver are ready to rumble.

“They were waiting on pistons,” the handsome 23-year-old said. “We got it back last night and we were there (at the shop) getting it ready. We will finish the car up tonight. Hopefully start it up tomorrow and be on the way to Tulare Friday.”

Due to the Covid crisis shutting down most California tracks in 2020, Friday’s race will be the first for Tafoya in his home state since November 2019. While he was unable to contest any races in California last year, he did get more than his share of laps in Arizona and in three trips to race in Indiana. It was in Indiana, racing against the stars in the USAC National Sprint Car Series, that he garnered a ton of new attention and tv time. His never give up style and late race charges endeared him to the fans in the Hoosier state. Included in those efforts was a main event appearance at the annual Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway. It was the toughest field of the year and while many big stars did not make the main event, Tafoya did, and he finished 19th.

“Intensity,” Tafoya quickly responded when queried as to what he learned racing against the best the country has to offer in the Midwest. “No one there takes any time to settle in or figure out the tracks. From the second the flag drops, everyone back there runs full speed and is in full attack mode. Back there, you cannot be sleeping on anything.”

The experience of racing on the tracks in the Midwest should bode well for Tafoya in the USAC/CRA Series. He had previously proved that he could be competitive on the west coast as he won the USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year award in 2019 and the Perris Auto Speedway Young Guns Championship the year prior. His performances in the Midwest should solidify him as one of the top rising stars in the sport. 2021 could well be his big, breakout year beginning with this weekend.

“This year since there is no more running for Rookie of the Year or any of that to expect, I want to try to be out there battling for wins,” Tafoya said when asked if he had any goals for 2021. “Both me and my dad expect that out of myself. We definitely have the equipment to do it. So, it is time for me to show up and be there at the end of the races and not just settle for anything else.”

Friday will be Tafoya’s first ever race at Tulare. All he really knows about the track is what he has seen in a couple of videos. However, he is not worried as he pointed out that was the way it was last year in the Midwest where they had a good run. They showed up at the tracks for the first time and learned things quick. He expects to do the same this weekend.

Pit passes will be $40.00 each night this weekend in Tulare. Passes will be available at both the pit gate and the ticket trailer starting at 1:00 p.m. Hot laps will commence at 5:00 p.m. with qualifying at 6:00 and racing at 7:00. The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 620 South K Street in Tulare (93274). The track website is https://www.thunderbowlraceway.com/.

Tafoya and his team would like to thank the following sponsors for being a part of the 2021 racing campaign. Specialty Fasteners, Circle Track Performance, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Benic Enterprises, Simpson and Bell. If you or your company would like to become a part of the team in 2021, please give them a call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this press release.

Eddie Tafoya Jr PR