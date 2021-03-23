2021 Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Model Schedule Announced

Officials from the Midwest Big Ten Series have announced the full 2021 schedule for the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class. The ten-race schedule gives drivers a shot to compete for points that go toward a season ending point fund for events at Central Illinois tracks. Big Ten schedules for Street Stocks and Super Late Models will be released soon.

The 2021 Big Ten Pro Late Schedule begins on Friday, April 16 at Lincoln Speedway and ends Saturday, September 18 at Macon Speedway. In addition to annual events at Macon, Lincoln, and Jacksonville, the series will also make a new stop during the season at Fairbury Speedway on Saturday, May 29. Each race is run under the DIRTcar banner with each track handling the officiating of their particular events.

