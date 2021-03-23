VP Racing Fuels Named an Official Supplier

VP Racing Fuels, best known as the World Leader in Fuel Technology®, has joined Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) as an official supplier to the six-race short-track series that will debut this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on CBS.

VP Racing Fuels will provide fuel to the series’ fleet of racecars, which will be piloted by a star-studded driver lineup from an array of motorsports backgrounds. VP Racing Fuels will also supply its Stay Frosty® Performance Coolant and 622 Racing Brake Fluid, along with its Power line of appearance products, to keep each SRX racecar looking as sharp as it races.

“This partnership with SRX strengthens our commitment to motorsports while showcasing our line of retail products,” said Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales – Race Fuel and Consumer Products for VP Racing Fuels. “We aim to meet the needs of racers and consumers alike, and SRX provides an excellent platform to reach both of these groups with compelling, primetime events on CBS.”

The purpose-built racecars fueled by VP Racing Fuels are designed by NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham. Each is powered by an Ilmor-built 396 V8 engine making 700 horsepower and 530 ft-lb of torque.

“We needed a fuel formula that delivered both horsepower and reliability, and we’ve got it with VP Racing Fuels,” Evernham said. “VP Racing Fuels is synonymous with motorsports and for good reason. They’ve been at this for more than 45 years and have powered champions in all forms of racing and just about any environment you could imagine, from pavement and dirt tracks to airplane and boat racing. VP Racing Fuels’ versatility makes it a great fit for SRX.”

Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip are the drivers comprising SRX, with the series’ debut set for June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

SRX PR