MAVTV Motorsports Network to Sponsor Kyle Larson for Late Model Dirt Series

“Kyle has been in the Lucas Oil family for 4-years so we know first-hand his talent and work ethic makes him a threat to win any race he enters,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing, Lucas Oil Products. “With a proven winner like Larson behind the wheel, we’re excited to watch him put the MAVTV Plus car at the front of the pack as the network’s first athlete ambassador.”
A nine-year NASCAR Cup Series race competitor, Larson was recently thrust into headlines after winning the 2021 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, making the No.5 driver a seven-time Cup Series winner. The Hendricks Motorsports driver has also won 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, back-to-back Chili Bowl Nationals victories and more.