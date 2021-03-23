MAVTV Motorsports Network to Sponsor Kyle Larson for Late Model Dirt Series

Racing News
Tuesday, Mar 23 37
MAVTV Motorsports Network to Sponsor Kyle Larson for Late Model Dirt Series

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is proud to announce a new partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson. The agreement between the motorsports network and Larson enlists the Hendrick Motorsports driver as MAVTV’s latest brand ambassador to compete in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS). MAVTV will leverage Larson as an athlete ambassador to promote the new MAVTV Plus app.
 

“Kyle has been in the Lucas Oil family for 4-years so we know first-hand his talent and work ethic makes him a threat to win any race he enters,” said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing, Lucas Oil Products. “With a proven winner like Larson behind the wheel, we’re excited to watch him put the MAVTV Plus car at the front of the pack as the network’s first athlete ambassador.”

A nine-year NASCAR Cup Series race competitor, Larson was recently thrust into headlines after winning the 2021 Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, making the No.5 driver a seven-time Cup Series winner. The Hendricks Motorsports driver has also won 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, back-to-back Chili Bowl Nationals victories and more. 
 

Now with the support of MAVTV, Larson will line up for the LOLMDS in a MAVTV Plus branded car and look to add more wins to his growing resume. Larson and MAVTV debuted the new race car on March 18, one day before the Buckeye Spring 50

“It’s really cool to have MAVTV Plus come on board and support my dirt Late Model races. The MAVTV Motorsports Network has been a huge supporter of my grassroots racing and I’m extremely thankful for our partnership,” said Kyle Larson, MAVTV Motorsports Athlete Ambassador. “I’m excited to see all the cool content they will have for their MAVTV Plus streaming service.”

MAVTV Plus is the latest addition to the MAVTV family and the network’s first global digital subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service. With MAVTV Plus, subscribers gain access to the entire MAVTV library of content and an impressive number of live races for the price of just $99.99 per year or $6.99 a month. To subscribe to MAVTV Plus or find more information about pricing for new and current subscribers, please visit www.MAVTVPlus.com

MAVTV PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Christian Rose Returns to Cook Racing Technologies for the 2021 Season VP Racing Fuels Named an Official Supplier »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top