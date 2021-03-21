Darren Brent earns second career Western Midget feature

Lakeside, Calif.’s Darren Brent won the championship opener for Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction, grabbing his second career victory during the series stop at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. Saturday night.

The series first visited Adobe Mountain’s one-fifth mile in February where Fresno’s David Prickett and Peoria, Arizona’s Cory Brown split heat races. They again split the heat races on Saturday before a five car inversion placed Brent on the pole.

Prickett encountered trouble on the opening lap which also ended the feature prematurely for Camarillo, Calif.’s Joey Bishop. When action resumed, Brent and Antioch’s Shawn Arriaga jumped ahead of the pack. Brent in the #99 Boss Chassis paced Arriaga at the conclusion of the 20-lap feature with Brown advancing to third. Arizona’s Rick Shuman and Santa Paula, Calif.’s Megan Moorhead rounded out the top-five.

With the first of 25 scheduled championship points races in the books, Brent leads the series into Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif. this Friday night. The action will be streamed live on FloRacing.com Drivers are competing for the $1000-to-win championship for their best 12 finishes along with $3000 in Road Warrior awards for participation.

