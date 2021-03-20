Toyota’s Kofoid Wins POWRi Opener at Monarch Motor Speedway

Buddy Kofoid took the lead on lap eight of 30, then held off a late charge from Daison Pursley to win the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League season opener at Monarch Motor Speedway, Friday night.

Tonight’s victory is Kofoid’s second national midget feature win of the season after previously capturing the USAC opener in Ocala, Fla. It is the 12th win of his career. Toyota-powered drivers have now won nine national midget feature events in 2021, with seven different drivers having reached the winner’s circle.

Pursley took the early lead, going low into one to overtake Kaylee Bryson and then passing pole-sitter Jade Avedisian coming out of two. As they came back to the stand to complete lap one, it was Pursley followed by Bryson, Avedisian, Bryant Wiedeman and Kofoid, who moved from ninth to fifth on the opening lap.

Despite three early yellows, Pursley was able to hold the lead for the first seven laps before Kofoid used a restart to go high through turns one and two to take over the point position as Pursley appeared to hit the berm and bobble slightly.

Kofoid then settled into the lead as a pair of CB Industries teens were stealing the show behind him in their national midget debuts as the 14-year-old Avedisian ran in the top five for much of the first half of the race, while 13-year-old Brent Crews charged through the field from the 17th starting position and climbed into the top five by lap 10 as he ripped the high side.

While Avedisian’s night came to an early end after getting caught up in an incident, Crews continued to move up through the field. He would pass Cannon McIntosh for third on lap 15 and then overtook Pursley for second on lap 17. He would hold down the second spot until lap 21 when McIntosh was able to move past for second.

As the laps began to wind down, drivers were forced to adjust to a quickly changing race track, with Pursley excelling in the late going after briefly dropping out of the top five. He moved past Crews for third on lap 23 and then reeled in McIntosh for second on lap 25.

Coming down to the wire, Pursley had reeled in Kofoid and made a run at the lead on lap 29, pulling up side-by-side with his Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate through one and two on the final lap, but Kofoid was able to power away down the back straight and take the checkered flag.

“The whole crew gave me a really good race car,” said the victorious Kofoid. “I’m glad to be able to get the first win of the season in USAC and then the first win in POWRi. But I couldn’t do this without Toyota Racing Development, Mobil 1 and Keith Kunz Motorsports. Hopefully, we can repeat tomorrow.”

Pursley would finish second, his third consecutive top-two finish in POWRi, with McIntosh in third, Jake Neuman was fourth and Crews placed fifth.

“It was a really tough race with a lot of yellows,” relayed Pursley. “The track changed quite a bit during the race. Overall, it was a good night in being able to fall back out of the top five and then come back and finish second. I thought I had a car fast enough to win at the end, but we just came up short. Thanks to Toyota, KKM and IWX for giving me this opportunity.”

Overall, Toyota drivers captured four of the top-five finishing positions and were joined in the top 10 by Emerson Axsom in sixth, Bryson in seventh, Brenham Crouch in ninth and Rees Moran in tenth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League closes out its opening weekend at Monarch Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

TRD PR