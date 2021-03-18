Pro Stocker Troy Coughlin Jr. off to a fast start with runner-up finish at Gatornationals

The fledgling Pro Stock career of third-generation drag racer Troy Coughlin Jr. received a boost Sunday when he guided the JEGS.com Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to a runner-up finish at the season-opening Amalie Oil NHRA Gatornationals. It marked the second time in just nine starts Coughlin has reached the trophy round in the category.

"This was a good way to start the season and it shows the professionalism of the Elite Motorsports team," Coughlin said. "We rolled into Florida two weeks ago and right out of the trailer we were strong. We've been making great passes almost every round since.

"It was very warm today and the track was difficult to deal with. We had a little jump on Greg Anderson in the final and I felt like we could have won the round but we had pretty severe tire shake almost right away. Greg's car shook a little also but he was able to drive through it and get the win. Aside from that, we had a lot of fun."