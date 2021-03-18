TeamSLR Ushers in Youth Movement at Charlotte with Mosack and Mayer in Trans Am ProAm Challenge

The last time the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli raced at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, TeamSLR driver Connor Mosack was 14 months old. Sam Mayer, his teammate for Sunday’s Trans Am ProAm Challenge race at the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course, was still three years away from being born. These two next-generation talents will lead a youth movement at Charlotte, with the 22-year-old Mosack and the 17-year-old Mayer wheeling Chevrolet Camaros for TeamSLR in the ProAm Challenge race at the speedway. Both eye the event at the Roval – Trans Am’s first since April 1, 2000 – as a way to bolster their road-racing skills. Each driver is climbing the NASCAR ladder, where road-course racing has become much more prominent in recent years. Mosack is running the full schedule in Trans Am’s TA2 class, while Mayer kicks off a five-race campaign in TA2 Sunday at Charlotte. “Connor and Sam have showed a lot of speed in their races with us and we’re very happy to have them together for this ProAm race at Charlotte,” said Scott Lagasse, Sr., president, TeamSLR. “It’s a really great opportunity for them to learn and for us to teach. It’s a non-points race, and that allows everyone to really focus on turning quick and efficient laps. You do that enough, you tend to be out front.” Mosack, a Charlotte native, will make his second TA2 start of 2021, as the soon-to-be graduate of High Point (N.C.) University competed in the season-opening race Feb. 21 at Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway. The Roval will be his fifth overall start in TA2 competition. He raced in two doubleheaders last year at Virginia International Raceway in Alton and Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. Mayer is from Franklin, Wisconsin, but plans to relocate to Charlotte this spring as he already has a burgeoning NASCAR career. He is a two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion (2019-2020) and won his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in his just his seventh career start last September at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Upon turning 18 on June 26, Mayer will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. Sunday’s ProAm Challenge race will be Mayer’s fourth TA2 start, with his previous drives coming at Road Atlanta in 2019, the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course in 2019, and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, last August. After Charlotte, Mayer will return to the TA2 ranks March 26-28 at Road Atlanta, April 23 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, April 30-May 2 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, and July 2-4 at Road America. Mayer and Mosack will be coached by veteran racer Scott Lagasse Jr. The 40-year-old from St. Augustine, Florida, has made more than 115 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series. He is a two-time ARCA race winner who has been competing in TA2 since 2016. He relinquishes his seat for ProAm Challenge events, seeing it as the ideal time to mentor TeamSLR’s crop of young racers. “I feel young, and I feel like I can relate to Connor and Sam, at least when it comes to driving a racecar,” said Scott Lagasse Jr. “I’m still racing and we’re running the full TA2 schedule this year, but these ProAm events give me the opportunity to give back and help these guys develop into the racers they want to be. I take a lot of pride in that and that’s why I’m really looking forward to this weekend at Charlotte.” TeamSLR leverages its Trans Am involvement to highlight its driver development program as well as its car-building capabilities. TeamSLR is the exclusive representative of M1 Racecars, an official TA2 constructor. It builds rolling chassis and complete Camaros, Mustangs and Challengers for Trans Am competition.