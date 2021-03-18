Praytor Returning to Action at Talladega

Mobile, Alabama’s Thomas “Moose” Praytor will return to ARCA competition in the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. After missing the 2020 Talladega race because of the Corona Virus, Pappa Moose and his expanding heard are ready to go back racing in Alabama!

“It was really tough last year to not race at Talladega, with everything that was going on we felt like as a family it was better to miss the race than it was to try and force it,” offered Praytor. “Everybody knows how much I enjoy racing at Talladega!”

Praytor is the former ARCA Series Ironman and is also one of the Series most prolific restrictor plate racers. The Moose has competed in 15 restrictor plate races logging over 3,000 miles in plate competition. Only two active drivers have more Restrictor Miles than the Moose.

Talladega will be Praytor’s 112th ARCA Series start ranking him second in career starts amongst drivers and his 9 th at Talladega Superspeedway.

The General tire 200 will take the green flag at Noon CST on April 24 th from Talladega SuperSpeedway with TV coverage on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).