Streaming Motorsports Channel MAVTV Select Now Available on The Roku Channel in Canada

MAVTV Motorsports Network

, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports, is continuing to expand its reach up north with the recent launch of the network’s streaming channel MAVTV Select on

The Roku Channel

in Canada. Starting today, Canada’s motorsports and automotive fans will have another option to access premium racing content, including

American Sprint Car Series

,

Late Model Dirt

,

Pro Pulling,

ARCA Menards

and additional automotive entertainment on MAVTV Select through The Roku Channel.