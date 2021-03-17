Streaming Motorsports Channel MAVTV Select Now Available on The Roku Channel in Canada

|
|
Roku® pioneered streaming to TV. In 2017, the company launched The Roku Channel, the home of free entertainment on the Roku platform in Canada. The Roku Channel in Canada includes 25,000+ free movies and TV episodes and 35 live TV channels.
“The global expansion of MAVTV’s exclusive motorsports content continues into Canada,” said Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President at MAVTV Motorsports Network. “MAVTV Select on The Roku Channel makes it very easy for Canadian motorsports fans to gain free access to premium motorsports content.”
MAVTV Select is MAVTV’s response to the lack of quality motorsports racing and automotive content available on streaming platforms today. As a 24/7 channel dedicated exclusively to motorsports, MAVTV Select will feature programming from Lucas Oil Studios, various racing organizations, car build shows and much more. Effective immediately, Roku® users can begin streaming premium motorsports content via the handheld Roku remote or The Roku Channel app found on most smart TVs.