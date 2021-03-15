Pit Boss® Grills Extends Official Partnership With NASCAR

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, is proud to announce a multiyear partnership extension with NASCAR, continuing the brand's designation as the "Official Grill of NASCAR." Pit Boss originally entered into the league as an official partner in 2018, marking the brand's first professional sports property agreement.

"We are blessed to extend our partnership with NASCAR and take our relationship to the next level," said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. "Not only do our companies share the same core values and beliefs, but race fans are also our consumers. Both NASCAR and Pit Boss support an atmosphere of family and friendship and are supported by a common community of individuals who are passionate about those same principles. We've seen continued successes for our brand within the sport over the last two years and look forward to where the future will take us."

The NASCAR Official Partnership renewal solidifies the future of Pit Boss Grill's involvement in the sport. Through the extended partnership, Pit Boss Grills will expand its activation across NASCAR-owned racetracks, bringing its presence to 18 at-track activations across the NASCAR schedule in 2021. Pit Boss Grills will continue to activate at retail and key race events throughout the season for strategic hospitality events.

"Based on the success of our initial agreement, Pit Boss Grills has since expanded its NASCAR presence with partnerships across the industry, the most effective way to market to our fans." said Michelle Byron, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. "Our partnership with Pit Boss Grills is built upon our joint family values and the organic connection between our fans and their love for grilling, a staple at any NASCAR race weekend. We are very excited to continue this partnership in the years ahead."

On top of the Official Grill of NASCAR designation, Pit Boss holds additional presence in the sport, also serving as the official grill partner of Speedway Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing and NASCAR Cup Series Driver Aric Almirola, and will be the entitlement sponsor of the Pit Boss 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on May 22.

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

NASCAR/Pit Boss PR