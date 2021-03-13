Justin Kunz and Hama Trucks Austria back with DF1 Racing

Pieces keep falling into place in the DF1 Racing drivers lineup: Justin Kunz extended his contract with the Austrian team for a third season and will be driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro in 2021. Hama Trucks Austria, Sponsor of DF1 Racing since 2020, also extended its sponsorship deal and will be on the car’s hood.



23-year-old Justin Kunz has been part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series since 2016 and a DF1 Racing tiger since 2019.



"I'm really happy that we extended my contract. I feel at home in the team and last year we made some progress as a team and as a driver. We want to continue where the last season ended and now we can concentrate on that", said Justin Kunz. With five top-10 results in the highly competitive EuroNASCAR PRO championship in 2020, the young German was able to close the season in third place in the Junior Trophy.



"This is my third year with DF1 Racing. Everyone knows that joining a new team means that first you have to get to know each other, learn how people work, build up friendships and so on. Now everybody knows each other, how everyone works, how to treat each other. I'm sure that this season will be really good. Due to the simulator and the ENES the practice is something completely different, despite the situation with COVID-19. Our goal is the Junior Trophy and we want to further improve. I'm in the right team for that. I'm really looking forward to the new season and I'm highly motivated."



"We are very delighted that Justin extended his contract with us. He became an integral part of our team. We see his development as a driver and the decision to move up to EuroNASCAR PRO was the right one for Justin. Only three Junior Trophy drivers managed to be in the top-10 in the overall standings in 2020. Justin was one of them, the other one also was a DF1 Tiger. In the new season our goal with Justin is the title in the Junior Trophy of the EuroNASCAR PRO and we hope we will see him on the podium on a regular basis", said Norbert Walchhofer, Head of Motorsport at DF1 Racing.



After a successful 2020 season for DF1 Racing, Hama Trucks Austria extended its sponsorship deal with the team and will be the main sponsor on the #99 Chevrolet.

NWES PR