Sioux Chief Showdown Gets New Look; 2021 Showdown Set to Kick Off May 22 at Toledo Speedway

During MAVTV’s live broadcast of Friday’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway, the Automobile Racing Club of America and Sioux Chief Manufacturing unveiled a new logo for the Sioux Chief Showdown, ARCA’s “Series within the greater ARCA Menards Series” for 2021.



The new Sioux Chief Showdown logo represents a modernized look, updated from the original “Short Track Challenge” logo that carried over prior to 2020, when the Showdown was formed upon inclusion of the ARCA Menards Series East and West into the overall ARCA Menards Series platform.



“The new logo symbolizes an evolution and extension of the original series,” stated Joe Ismert, President of Sioux Chief Manufacturing. “The partnership with ARCA, Menards, and NASCAR has been tremendous. Last year the series went coast to coast and allowed ARCA Menards East, West, and Premier series drivers and teams to compete at 10 select races as the series became the Sioux Chief Showdown. We are proud to likewise unveil a new logo for the series.”



The Sioux Chief Showdown is a 10-race championship designed to allow drivers not eligible to run the entire ARCA Menards Series the chance to race for a championship. Showdown events are held at oval tracks one mile in length or shorter and road courses. Drivers must be 18 or older to run at most tracks larger than one mile, while drivers as young as 15 can compete on oval tracks one mile in length and under and road courses. Sioux Chief’s involvement within the ARCA Menards Series has been almost exclusively tied to the series’ short track events. In 2015 and 2016, Sioux Chief served as the event entitlement sponsor for ARCA’s annual visit to Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis, as well as supporting ARCA TV broadcasts.



In 2017, Sioux Chief made a significant increase in support to the series, taking over the naming rights for what was then named the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge, followed by another significant increase in support in 2020 when teams participating in the Showdown races competed for nearly $1 million in race purses, point fund awards, and bonus programs.



The 2021 Sioux Chief Showdown kicks off with the May 22 race at Toledo Speedway. Other Showdown events are June 4 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, July 10 at Elko Speedway, July 17 at Berlin Raceway, July 24 at Iowa Speedway, July 31 at Winchester Speedway, August 6 at Watkins Glen International, August 29 at The Milwaukee Mile, September 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and October 2 at Salem Speedway. Please visit ARCARacing.com for complete event schedule, race ticket, and broadcast information.

