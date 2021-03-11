Entry List Notebook - Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts

Sebring International Raceway – Sebring, Fla. | March 18-20, 2021

Fast Facts

Race Day/Time: Saturday, March 20 – 10:10 a.m. ET

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: LIVE – Flag-to-flag beginning at 10:10 a.m.

NBC Sports Race Coverage: NBCSN from 10 a.m.-noon; NBC Sports App from noon-7 p.m.; NBCSN from 7-10:30 p.m.

IMSA.com/TVLive Live Qualifying Stream: Friday, March 19 – 11:10 a.m.

IMSA Radio: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 20 at 10 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 392, Internet 992)

Circuit Type: 3.74-mile, 17-turn road course

Race Length: 12 hours

Track Social Media: Twitter/Instagram: @SebringRaceway; Facebook: @SebringInternationalRaceway

Event Hashtags: #IMSA, #Sebring12

WeatherTech Championship Track Records

Qualifying:

DPi: Dane Cameron, Acura DPi, 1:45.865 / 127.180 mph, March 2019

LMP2: Matt McMurry, ORECA LMP2, 1:49.728 / 122.703 mph, July 2020

LMP3: None (class is new in 2021)

GTLM: Antonio Garcia, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, 1:55.456 / 116.615 mph, November 2020

GTD: Tristan Vautier, Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:59.738 / 112.445 mph, March 2017

2020 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts Winners:

DPi: Jonathan Bomarito/Harry Tincknell/Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi

LMP2: Patrick Kelly/Simon Trummer/Scott Huffaker, No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2

LMP3: None (class is new in 2021)

GTLM: Nick Tandy/Fred Makowiecki/Earl Bamber, No. 911 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

GTD: Ryan Hardwick/Patrick Long/Jan Heylen, No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R

Storylines

· Back Where It Belongs: After serving as the season finale for the pandemic-altered 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring returns to its traditional March date as the second event on the 2021 calendar. This year marks the 69th running of the iconic race.

· All in for Points Now: The 2021 opener, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, paid points toward the season championship in three of the five competing classes. The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will award championship points in all five classes: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3), GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD). The points format has changed for this season, with drivers and teams in each class earning 350 points for a win, 320 for second place, 300 for third and descending downward. Also, points are now awarded in qualifying at one-tenth the rate of a race (35 points for fastest qualifier, 32 for second and so on).

· Revised qualifying format: The qualifying session to determine the race starting grid has changed for 2021. The GTD class will feature two segments. The first will see a Silver- or Bronze-rated driver in each GTD car battling for 15 minutes to decide race starting position. Following a mandatory driver change, another 15-minute GTD session will take place to decide qualifying points for the class. All other classes will have a single 15-minute session to determine both points and starting position, though LMP2 entries must use a Bronze-rated driver and LMP3 entries must use a Silver driver under 30 years old or a Bronze driver for the session.

· IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup: The second race of the WeatherTech Championship season also marks the second event counting toward the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, where separate points are accumulated at different junctures of the endurance races. For Sebring, those junctures are the four-, eight- and 12-hour marks. Leading cars in each class following the Rolex 24 At Daytona are: in DPi, the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura; in LMP2, the No. 8 Tower Motorsport ORECA; in LMP3, the No. 74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320; in GTLM, the No. 4 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R; and in GTD, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.

· You’ve Got an Ally: Following its second-place finish in what was originally a one-off appearance at the Rolex 24, the No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi and its all-star lineup have been reassembled to compete in the entire IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup slate. Operated by Action Express Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, the driver lineup for Sebring features seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and FIA World Endurance Championship titlist Kamui Kobayashi.

Who’s Hot?

· Wayne Taylor Racing: The No. 10 Konica Minolta entry won its third straight Rolex 24 in January, albeit with a different manufacturer and drivers. This time, it was in an Acura with Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves at the wheel. All but Castroneves are back for Sebring, with Taylor the only previous Sebring winner (2017).

· No. 74 Riley Motorsports LMP3: The new WeatherTech Championship class showed well in its debut at Daytona, particularly considering it was the first time anywhere that the prototype had raced for 24 hours. The No. 74 Ligier JS P320 was the class of the field, running a near-flawless race and winning by three laps. Gar Robinson, Spencer Pigot and Scott Andrews go for two in a row at Sebring.

· No. 3 Corvette: Fresh off their 2020 GTLM championship, Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor started this season with a class win at the Rolex 24, along with endurance add-on Nicky Catsburg. The trio are back in the No. 3 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R for Sebring, with Garcia and Taylor each in search of a second Sebring win and Catsburg aiming for his first.

· First Time, Looking for More: A pair of teams – Mazda Motorsports in DPi and Wright Motorsports in GTD – gained their first Sebring triumphs in November’s 2020 race. Both are seeking a repeat this weekend.

Who’s Good Here?

· Tandy Is Dandy: Nick Tandy enters as the three-time defending Sebring Twelve Hours champion in the GTLM class, but those came with the Porsche GT Team. Tandy now drives for Corvette Racing, which hasn’t won this race since completing a three-peat of its own in 2017. Like Tandy, five other entered drivers have three Sebring victories each.

· Corvette Racing, but not Recently: No entered team has more Sebring Twelve Hour wins than Corvette Racing with 11. But again, the popular Chevrolet model hasn’t been to Victory Lane since 2017.

· Porsche by a Wide Margin: The German manufacturer has amassed 98 class wins at Sebring, the first coming in 1955. That’s more Sebring wins than all the other current WeatherTech Championship manufacturers combined. Porsche has added four wins in the past three years – three in a row in GTLM and last year in GTD.

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts Winners in 2021 Field (34)

Bill Auberlen (3) – GTS-2 – 1995; GTS-3 – 1997; GT3 – 1998

Pipo Derani (3) – P – 2016, 2018; DP – 2019

Antonio Garcia (3) – GT1 – 2009; GTLM – 2015, 2017

Ian James (3) – P2 – 2004, 2005; GTD – 2015

Patrick Long (3) – GT2 – 2005; GTLM – 2014; GTD – 2020

Nick Tandy (3) – GTLM – 2018, 2019, 2020

Joao Barbosa (2) – P2 – 2012; P – 2015

Jonathan Bennett (2) – PC – 2014, 2016

Jeroen Bleekemolen (2) – GTC – 2013; GTD – 2017

Sebastien Bourdais (2) – GT2 – 2006; P – 2015

Colin Braun (2) – PC – 2014, 2016

Mario Farnbacher (2) – GTD – 2015, 2017

Tommy Milner (2) – GT – 2013; GTLM – 2016

Earl Bamber (1) – GTLM – 2020

Jonathan Bomarito (1) – DPi – 2020

Dane Cameron (1) – LMPC – 2011

Ryan Dalziel (1) – WEC P2 – 2012

Loic Duval (1) – P1 – 2011

Ryan Hardwick (1) – GTD – 2020

Jan Heylen (1) – GTD – 2020

Scott Huffaker (1) – LMP2 – 2020

Oliver Jarvis (1) – P1 – 2013

Ben Keating (1) – GTD – 2017

Andy Lally (1) – GTD – 2014

Corey Lewis (1) – GTD – 2018

Cooper MacNeil (1) – GTC – 2013

Felipe Nasr (1) – DP – 2019

Christina Nielsen (1) – GTD – 2016

John Potter (1) – GTD – 2014

Bryan Sellers (1) – GTD – 2018

Madison Snow (1) – GTD – 2018

Jordan Taylor (1) – P – 2017

Ricky Taylor (1) – P – 2017

Harry Tincknell (1) – DPi – 2020

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts Pole Winners in 2021 Field (13)

Bill Auberlen (4) – GTU – 1994; GTS-3 – 1997; GT3 – 1998; GTLM – 2016

Dane Cameron (3) – LMPC – 2011; GTD – 2014; DP – 2019

Colin Braun (2) – LMPC – 2013; PC – 2016

Tristan Vautier (2) – GTD – 2017; P – 2018

Jeroen Bleekemolen (1) – GTD – 2015

Sebastien Bourdais (1) – P – 2014

Connor De Phillippi (1) – GTLM – 2018

Scott Dixon (1) P1 – 2009

Antonio Garcia (1) – GTLM – 2020

Jan Heylen (1) – GTD – 2020

Andy Lally (1) – GTC – 2013

Fred Makowiecki (1) – GTLM – 2015

Ricky Taylor (1) – DPi – 2020

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts Winning Teams in 2021 Field (14)

Corvette Racing (11) – GTS – 2002, 2003, 2004; GT1 – 2006, 2007, 2008 2009; GT – 2013; GTLM – 2015, 2016, 2017

CORE autosport (3) – LMPC – 2012; PC – 2014, 2016

PR1 Mathiasen (3) – LMPC – 2013; PC – 2015; LMP2 – 2020

Action Express/Whelen Engineering Racing (2) – P – 2015; DP – 2019

BMW Team RLL (2) – GT – 2011; ALMS GT – 2012

Performance Tech (2) – PC – 2017; LMP2 – 2019

Chip Ganassi Racing (1) – P – 2014

GRT Grasser Racing Team (1) – GTD – 2019

Magnus (1) – GTD – 2014

Mazda Motorsports (1) – DPi – 2020

Paul Miller Racing (1) – GTD – 2018

Riley Motorsports (1) – GTD – 2017

Wayne Taylor Racing (1) – P – 2017

Wright Motorsports (1) – GTD – 2020

Previous Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts Winning Manufacturers in 2021 Field (9)

Porsche – 98

Chevrolet – 40

Mazda – 14

BMW – 7

Acura – 3

Aston Martin – 3

Cadillac – 2

Lamborghini – 2

Mercedes – 2