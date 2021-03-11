Jeff Dyer Racing two different cars, on two different tracks

To say that Jeff Dyer likes racing open wheel cars is an understatement! That point will be proven when he races two different series on two different tracks in Bakersfield, California this Friday and Saturday, March 12th, and 13th. First up will be the season opener for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series on Friday night at the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park. Twenty-four hours later he will be in action when the California Lightning Sprint Cars Series begins its 2021 campaign at the Bakersfield Speedway.

For Dyer, who lives in Yucca Valley, California, it will be his first appearance on the 1/3 of a mile Kern County Raceway Park clay oval. He will be steering the Christina Dyer owned Buckley Chassis/360 #4. Last month he opened his 2021 racing campaign in the same car with the CAS Sprint Car Series at the Central Arizona Speedway. In that race, the veteran driver started 11th in the main event, moved forward to fifth before a steering box that was locking up sent him off the high side of the track. He quickly recovered but had slid all the way back to 18th. With laps dwindling, he immediately began to move forward and was all the way up to 10th when the checkered flag ended the main event.

For Saturday’s CLS season opener, Dyer will venture over to the Bakersfield Speedway for his first race in a brand-new Diablo Chassis/Crutchfield 2008 GSXR. In two races with the CLS on the same track last year, he drove his #4 car to third and sixth place finishes.

There will not be a lot of time for rest after Saturday’s race as Dyer plans on returning to Central Arizona Speedway for the next race in the CAS Sprint Car Series on Saturday, March 20th. The racing month will conclude the following weekend when his teenage son Seth begins his 2021 season at Wheel2Wheel Raceway on the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville. Dyer has not decided if he will be helping his son or if he will be racing a two-night event the same weekend with the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series at Mojave Valley Raceway, which is nearly adjacent to the Colorado River in Arizona.

For fans who would like to attend the races at Kern County Raceway Park, spectator gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:45. The track is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard, Interstate 5 and Enos Lane, in Bakersfield (93311). The track website is at https://www.kernraceway.com/ and the office phone is (661) 835-1264. This weekend’s races, which will also include the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars, will follow all COVID-19 Protocol – Per Industry Guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

On Saturday at the Bakersfield Speedway, the pit gate will open at 2:30 p.m. with racing at 6:00. Admission will only be through the pit gate and all passes sold are pit passes. $40.00 for racers and crew pit entry. $20.00 family member. No concessions available but personal coolers are ok. No alcohol, glass or bottles allowed through pit entrance. Bakersfield Speedway is at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373.

Throughout the 2021 campaign, Dyer will be racing in memory of his grandfather, Glenn Sels.

Dyer Motorsports would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 racing season possible. John Springstead Racing, T Shirts By Timeless, LDS Investigations, Hair Cuts by Susie and Amsoil. If you would like to be a part of the team in 2021, call or send an E-mail to the contact information at the top of this page.

Dyer Motorsports PR