DF1 Racing extends contract with Nicolò Rocca and Grapos Softdrinks

After the signing of Patrick Lemarié and Simon Pilate for the 2021 season of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, DF1 Racing has more good news to announce. Nicolò Rocca extended his contract with the Austrian team and will be driving the number 22 in the EuroNASCAR Pro championship. Long-time sponsor Grapos Softdrinks also extended its contract with DF1



Nicolò Rocca is one of the most experienced NASCAR drivers in Europe. He made his EuroNASCAR PRO debut in 2013 at just 19 year of age. In 71 races, he amassed 4 wins, 14 podium finishes and 5 pole positions. He was third in the overall standings of the EuroNASCAR Pro champion in 2019.



Rocca first joined Austrian team DF1 Racing in 2020. He consistently earned good results and made clear that in 2021 he wants to compete for the NWES title. “It feels very good to be confirmed on the #22 for 2021, it’s going to be a great season!", Rocca said. "I am confident that thanks to the hard work of DF1 Racing I will have the right equipment to be out front every race. The DF1 management is putting a lot of trust in me and I have only one way to repay them for their trust! Can’t wait for the fight to begin.“



"We are extremely happy that Nicolò will stay with us for the upcoming season", Norbert Walchhofer, Head of Motorsport at DF1 Racing, said. "He is our spearhead for the title in the EuroNASCAR Pro and we are confident that we will be successful together. For the first tests at the end of March and in April, the Chevrolet Camaro with the number 22 will be perfectly prepared for Nicolò. During the tests we will do the last minor changes to the setup, so that we are ready for a successful 2021 season.”



In addition to the long-time sponsor Grapos Softdrinks, Itarle, the sponsor of Nicolò Rocca, confirmed that they will further support him.

NWES PR