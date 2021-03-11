Music City Joins Superstar Racing Experience

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp has joined Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) as an official tourism partner.

SRX is a six-race short-track series airing this summer on Saturday nights in primetime on CBS. It features drivers from an array of motorsports backgrounds competing in identically prepared racecars on a variety of tracks. Its season finale takes place July 17 at the iconic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee.

“We are excited to partner with SRX,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “The opportunity to be a part of this new racing series is a great win for Nashville, especially this year as we see major events return to Music City.”

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp brands, sells and markets Nashville as Music City to the world as a premier entertainment destination for travelers who seek authentic and unique leisure and convention experiences. Pre-pandemic, Nashville saw record visitation of 16.1 million in 2019 and record visitor spending of $7.5 billion – one third of all visitor spending in Tennessee. Nashville has been ranked a top global destination for nine years in a row.

One of the most authentic elements of Tennessee’s capital city is Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. The .596-mile oval is in its 64th season of asphalt racing and has hosted some of the biggest names in motorsports and heralded the careers of many, most notably NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip, a native of Franklin, Tennessee, whose brother, Michael, is part of the inaugural SRX driver lineup.

“Culminating SRX’s season in Nashville embodies why we created the series,” said George Pyne, SRX Co-Founder and Board Member. “It’s an energetic, fun city that loves to host marquee events and is passionate about racing. The Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has played an essential role in building that culture, and it’s a great place to run a race. We’re excited to partner with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and we look forward to a fun weekend for the fans.”

In addition to Waltrip, the star-studded SRX driver roster includes Tony Stewart, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti and Helio Castroneves.

SRX debuts June 12 at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway. After Stafford, SRX visits back-to-back dirt tracks – Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. SRX returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10 before its season finale July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

SRX Racing PR