DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs Ford Fusion Moffitt will make his second career start at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night. His previous start at the one-mile racetrack came on March 6 of last year with an 18th-place result after an accident on lap 127.

In addition to the March race, crew chief Derek Smith returned to Phoenix in November for the ARCA West race with David Gilliland and the No. 4 Ford Fusion. The duo swept the weekend by qualifying on the pole and leading 23 laps en route to victory.

CleanPacs brand by Aqua ChemPacs returns as primary sponsor of the No. 46 Ford Fusion for Phoenix after adorning the quarter panels in the season opener at Daytona. Moffitt will carry the blue and green colors in five additional ARCA Menards Series events - Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Iowa Speedway and Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Click here for Moffitt's career statistics. Moffitt on Phoenix: "Phoenix is a super fun racetrack and one of my favorite that we go to. When you get guys to move up and use the traction compound it opens the track up and allows you to use multiple lanes throughout the race. Restarts are insane too with everyone fanning out 4-5 wide through the dogleg. There are a lot of great cars entered for this weekend, so it should be an awesome race." DGR PR