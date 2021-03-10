New Partnership Announcement between Mass Finishing and Roush Yates Engines









For the past two decades MFI has been providing the best in class polishing and deburring equipment to the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries. Their experience coupled with their product innovations created a natural partnership with Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions. Roush Yates Engines announced today it has reached a multi-year partnership agreement with Mass Finishing Inc. Mass Finishing Inc. (MFI) was founded in 1995, in Howard Lake, MN. In 2016 it was acquired by Innovance, but continues to operate sales and production out of its Howard Lake plant and is 100% employee owned.For the past two decades MFI has been providing the best in class polishing and deburring equipment to the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries. Their experience coupled with their product innovations created a natural partnership with Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions.