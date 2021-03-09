IHRA Announces 2021 Sportsman Spectacular Schedule

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), the premier grassroots drag racing sanctioning body in North America, announce the 2021 schedule for the IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering. The Sportsman Spectacular series will feature an expanded 15-race schedule this season that will make stops at new venues along the way.

Top (Box), Mod (No Box / Footbrake) and Junior Dragster competitors who are members of IHRA will have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious IHRA Ironman at each event as well as the coveted oversized championship checks. This season’s iconic IHRA Ironman will be the special edition 50th Anniversary model. IHRA members will also be in the running for the limited-edition Sportsman Spectacular commemorative medals and round prizes from IHRA sponsors Sunoco Race Fuels, Moser Engineering and Summit Racing Equipment in addition to their winnings.

“This season is more about celebrating IHRA’s 50th anniversary so each Sportsman Spectacular host venue will be creating the event that best suits their market ensuring no two events will be alike” said IHRA Vice President Skooter Peaco. “We wanted to get to some locations this season that we have not been to as a part of an event to try and reward as many of our IHRA members as possible.”

The IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering will kick off the 2021 season March 20 at Edinburg Motorsports Park, Edinburg, Texas.

2021 IHRA Sportsman Spectacular Schedule presented by

Hagerty and Moser Engineering

March 22: Edinburg Motorsports Park, Edinburg, Texas

March 27-28: Farmington Dragway, Mocksville, N.C.

June 12-13: Onawa Dragway, Onawa, Iowa

June 19-20: Empire Dragway, Leicester, N.Y.

June 26-27: Mo-Kan Dragway, Asbury, Mo.

July 10: Music City Raceway, Goodlettsville, Tenn.

July 31-Aug 1: Beacon Dragway, Paducah, Ky.

July 31-Aug 2: Grand Bend Motorplex, Grand Bend, On., Canada

August 20-22, Maryland International Raceway, Mechanicsville, Md.

Additional dates will be added to the schedule in the coming weeks.

For more information on the 2021 IHRA Sportsman Spectacular presented by Hagerty and Moser Engineering visit IHRA.com