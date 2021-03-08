TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to Air DAYTONA 200 Ahead of Progressive AFT on Saturday, March 13

Progressive American Flat Track joins TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold in announcing its livestreaming of the DAYTONA 200 motorcycle race at the DAYTONA Road Course live at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 13. The event kicks off a Saturday doubleheader of motorcycle racing on the streaming platform that is capped off by Progressive AFT's second night of racing at Volusia Speedway Park at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) and operated by the American Sportbike Racing Association (ASRA), the 57-lap, 200-mile race showcases 600cc sportbikes at Daytona International Speedway’s famed 3.51-mile road course.

Subscribers to the AFT Package on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will automatically receive this bonus race event streamed live from Daytona International Speedway to their favorite device.

Four-time DAYTONA 200 champion Danny Eslick will attempt to become the third five-race winner in the history of the event, only to immediately transition to his Progressive AFT racing gear and travel to Volusia Speedway to compete in the Volusia Half-Mile flat track event.

Another notable addition to the DAYTONA 200 roster is 19-race Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop of Ireland who is heading stateside to test his talents at The World Center of Racing.

The AFT package on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available for only $1.99/month. Those looking for the TrackPass: All Access pass pay only $4.99 monthly for all live events from Progressive American Flat Track, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and IMSA.

This action-packed weekend of Daytona Bike Week racing begins Friday, March 12 with the Volusia Half-Mile I presented by Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and continues Saturday, March 13 with the DAYTONA 200 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT) followed by the Volusia Half-Mile II presented by Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT), all available live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

Fans looking to subscribe to TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold can do so by visiting https://www.nbcsports.com/gold/trackpass

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com