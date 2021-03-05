Rueschenbern opens 2021 chase for the Now600 Championship this weekend in Meeker OK

Thursday, Mar 04 23
Rueschenbern opens 2021 chase for the Now600 Championship this weekend in Meeker OK Corbin Rueschenberg Photo

Corbin Rueschenberg will embark on an exciting and challenging 2021 season competing for the National Open Wheel 600 Lucas Oil National Championship this weekend at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, OK. Competing in both Restricted and Stock Non-Wing, Rueschenberg will look to steer his #26 Driven Performance chassis to the top throughout the busy year.

Rueschenberg’s experience outside of the West Coast is limited but that will quickly change as he races in the 30-race season across the Midwest. He will add marquee races across the nation and his pavement debut to his resume as well.

When racing in California, Rueschenberg’s Micro racing will primarily be in the A-Class division and Outlaw Non-Wing, while his Midwest competition will primarily be in Stock Non-Wing and Restricted.

Major events on the calendar include the 22nd Annual Micro Sprint Nationals at Oklahoma’s I-44 Riverside Speedway and the High Banks Hustle at Southern Illinois Raceway in June, the Mark Hagopian Memorial in September in California, and October’s Cal Cup and Turkey Bowl in California.

His NOW600 races will be streamed live on RacinBoys.com while FastFourMedia.com will be on hand for many of the major Micro races across the country as well. His asphalt Late Model races on May 22, June 26, and September 18 at Madera Speedway are streamed live on YouTube then tape-delayed to MAVTV.

Primary support on the #26 car for JPU Racing comes from TACT CLEAN INC and Decon 7. Rueschenberg is also supported by Arciterra Real Estate and Development, Radical Race Gear, MB2 Industries, and Arizona’s Best Garage Door.

Fans can also follow Corbin Rueschenberg on social media including on Facebook at www.CorbinRueschenberg.com

2021 SCHEDULE

1/16/

Adobe Mountain Speedway

Glendale AZ

1/22/

Challenge of the Americas

Glendale AZ

1/23/

Challenge of the Americas

Glendale AZ

1/24/

Challenge of the Americas

Glendale AZ

2/12/

Adobe Mountain Speedway

Glendale AZ

2/13/

Adobe Mountain Speedway

Glendale AZ

2/14/

Adobe Mountain Speedway

Glendale AZ

3/5/

Red Dirt Speedway

Meeker OK

3/6/

Red Dirt Speedway

Meeker OK

3/12

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney KS

3/13

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney KS

3/19/

Plaza Park Speedway

Visalia CA

3/20/

Lemoore Speedway

Lemoore CA

3/26/

Plaza Park Speedway

Visalia CA

4/9/

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs MO

4/10/

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs MO

4/30/

Humboldt Speedway

Humboldt KS

5/1/

Grayson County Speedway

Bells TX

5/6/

Port City Raceway

Tulsa OK

5/7/

Port City Raceway

Tulsa OK

5/8/

Port City Raceway

Tulsa OK

5/21/

Plaza Park Speedway

Visalia CA

5/22/

Madera Speedway

Madera CA

5/22/

Lemoore Speedway

Lemoore CA

6/4

I-44 Riverside Speedway

Oklahoma City OK

6/5

I-44 Riverside Speedway

Oklahoma City OK

6/9/

Caney Valley Speedway {Sooner SW}

Caney KS

6/10/

Creek County Speedway {Sooner SW}

Kellyville OK

6/11/

Red Dirt Speedway {Sooner SW}

Meeker OK

6/12/

Port City Raceway {Sooner SW}

Tulsa OK

6/13/

Creek County Speedway {Sooner SW}

Kellyville OK

6/18/

Southern Illinois Raceway

Marion IL

6/19/

Southern Illinois Raceway

Marion IL

6/26/

Madera Speedway

Madera CA

7/9

Outlaw Speedway

Oktaha OK

7/13/

Red Dirt Speedway

Meeker OK

7/16/

Jefferson County Speedway

Fairbury NE

7/17/

Jefferson County Speedway

Fairbury NE

7/23

RPM Speedway

Crandall TX

7/24

Superbowl Speedway

Greenville TX

7/18/

Summer Break

Mesa  AZ

9/2/

Summer Break

Mesa AZ

9/3/

Port City Raceway

Tulsa OK

9/4/

Port City Raceway

Tulsa OK

9/5/

Nevada Speedway

Neveda MO

9/10/

Plaza Park Speedway

Visalia CA

9/11/

Lemoore Speedway

Lemoore CA

9/18/

Madera Speedway

Madera CA

9/24/

Plaza Park Speedway {Hagopian}

Visalia CA

9/25/

Plaza Park Speedway {Hagopian}

Visalia CA

10/13/

Lemoore Speedway (Cal Cup)

Lemoore CA

10/14/

Lemoore Speedway (Cal Cup)

Lemoore CA

10/15/

Lemoore Speedway (Cal Cup)

Lemoore CA

10/22/

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney KS

10/23/

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney KS

10/29

Delta Speedway

Stockton CA

10/30

Delta Speedway

Stockton CA

11/5/

Creek County Speedway

Kellyville OK

11/6/

Creek County Speedway

Kellyville OK

11/12/

RPM Speedway

Crandall TX

11/13/

RPM Speedway

Crandall TX

Corbin Rueschenberg PR

