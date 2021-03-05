Rueschenbern opens 2021 chase for the Now600 Championship this weekend in Meeker OK

Corbin Rueschenberg will embark on an exciting and challenging 2021 season competing for the National Open Wheel 600 Lucas Oil National Championship this weekend at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, OK. Competing in both Restricted and Stock Non-Wing, Rueschenberg will look to steer his #26 Driven Performance chassis to the top throughout the busy year.

Rueschenberg’s experience outside of the West Coast is limited but that will quickly change as he races in the 30-race season across the Midwest. He will add marquee races across the nation and his pavement debut to his resume as well.

When racing in California, Rueschenberg’s Micro racing will primarily be in the A-Class division and Outlaw Non-Wing, while his Midwest competition will primarily be in Stock Non-Wing and Restricted.

Major events on the calendar include the 22nd Annual Micro Sprint Nationals at Oklahoma’s I-44 Riverside Speedway and the High Banks Hustle at Southern Illinois Raceway in June, the Mark Hagopian Memorial in September in California, and October’s Cal Cup and Turkey Bowl in California.

His NOW600 races will be streamed live on RacinBoys.com while FastFourMedia.com will be on hand for many of the major Micro races across the country as well. His asphalt Late Model races on May 22, June 26, and September 18 at Madera Speedway are streamed live on YouTube then tape-delayed to MAVTV.

Primary support on the #26 car for JPU Racing comes from TACT CLEAN INC and Decon 7. Rueschenberg is also supported by Arciterra Real Estate and Development, Radical Race Gear, MB2 Industries, and Arizona’s Best Garage Door.

Fans can also follow Corbin Rueschenberg on social media including on Facebook at www.CorbinRueschenberg.com

2021 SCHEDULE

1/16/ Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale AZ 1/22/ Challenge of the Americas Glendale AZ 1/23/ Challenge of the Americas Glendale AZ 1/24/ Challenge of the Americas Glendale AZ 2/12/ Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale AZ 2/13/ Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale AZ 2/14/ Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale AZ 3/5/ Red Dirt Speedway Meeker OK 3/6/ Red Dirt Speedway Meeker OK 3/12 Caney Valley Speedway Caney KS 3/13 Caney Valley Speedway Caney KS 3/19/ Plaza Park Speedway Visalia CA 3/20/ Lemoore Speedway Lemoore CA 3/26/ Plaza Park Speedway Visalia CA 4/9/ Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs MO 4/10/ Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs MO 4/30/ Humboldt Speedway Humboldt KS 5/1/ Grayson County Speedway Bells TX 5/6/ Port City Raceway Tulsa OK 5/7/ Port City Raceway Tulsa OK 5/8/ Port City Raceway Tulsa OK 5/21/ Plaza Park Speedway Visalia CA 5/22/ Madera Speedway Madera CA 5/22/ Lemoore Speedway Lemoore CA 6/4 I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City OK 6/5 I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City OK 6/9/ Caney Valley Speedway {Sooner SW} Caney KS 6/10/ Creek County Speedway {Sooner SW} Kellyville OK 6/11/ Red Dirt Speedway {Sooner SW} Meeker OK 6/12/ Port City Raceway {Sooner SW} Tulsa OK 6/13/ Creek County Speedway {Sooner SW} Kellyville OK 6/18/ Southern Illinois Raceway Marion IL 6/19/ Southern Illinois Raceway Marion IL 6/26/ Madera Speedway Madera CA 7/9 Outlaw Speedway Oktaha OK 7/13/ Red Dirt Speedway Meeker OK 7/16/ Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury NE 7/17/ Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury NE 7/23 RPM Speedway Crandall TX 7/24 Superbowl Speedway Greenville TX 7/18/ Summer Break Mesa AZ 9/2/ Summer Break Mesa AZ 9/3/ Port City Raceway Tulsa OK 9/4/ Port City Raceway Tulsa OK 9/5/ Nevada Speedway Neveda MO 9/10/ Plaza Park Speedway Visalia CA 9/11/ Lemoore Speedway Lemoore CA 9/18/ Madera Speedway Madera CA 9/24/ Plaza Park Speedway {Hagopian} Visalia CA 9/25/ Plaza Park Speedway {Hagopian} Visalia CA 10/13/ Lemoore Speedway (Cal Cup) Lemoore CA 10/14/ Lemoore Speedway (Cal Cup) Lemoore CA 10/15/ Lemoore Speedway (Cal Cup) Lemoore CA 10/22/ Caney Valley Speedway Caney KS 10/23/ Caney Valley Speedway Caney KS 10/29 Delta Speedway Stockton CA 10/30 Delta Speedway Stockton CA 11/5/ Creek County Speedway Kellyville OK 11/6/ Creek County Speedway Kellyville OK 11/12/ RPM Speedway Crandall TX 11/13/ RPM Speedway Crandall TX

