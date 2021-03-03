TRG R-R-Revs into 2021 SprintX @ Sonoma Raceway

FROM The Racers Group Founder and CEO, Kevin Buckler Going into our 28th season of Professional Motorsports, it is with great pride to announce that we are back to racing with a strong SRO program in 2021, and, at our home track at Sonoma!! The return of the #66 car running for a championship is going to be exciting for all. TRG team drivers, Derek DeBoer and Spencer Pumpelly will be running for the championship this year in Sprint X. I could not be happier to have Derek back. Professional Motorsports, in today’s day and age, has become so complex. It requires drivers who are adept at many things both in and out of the car, and Derek is truly one of the best in the business. His driving and race craft has have continued to impress and he is running at such a high level. We are proud to have him driving for us and representing our team this year in fabled #66.



Spencer has evolved into such an amazing driver and teammate, and I know he and Derek are going to rock. I used to a race against Spencer in the #66 back in the day, and he has amassed an incredible record in motorsports. It seems like a natural evolution to have these guys, take it to the next level.



Dr. Jim Rappaport and the #17 car continues to have us shaking our heads and smiling. Here is a gentleman driver, at the top of his game in modern-day profession that requires extreme skill and precision…Spinal Surgery! I always joke with him that my favorite drivers are surgeons and pilots…because their day job has consequences!! He has evolved into a terrific driver and a fantastic teammate. Dr. Jim has taken this so seriously and his progress has been methodical and clean. He is driving this weekend with his professional driver and coach, Robert Orcutt, and it’s going to be really cool to have them in the same car. Robert has helped Jim in his “driving journey” from the beginning, and now they are driving together. He was also one of TRG’s professional drivers back in the day and it’s great to have him back in the seat! Dr. Jim will also be doing some races with our newest driver and teammate, Todd Hetherington. Todd comes with a strong competitive and Club Racing background and we have been so impressed with his approach. More importantly, he really fits our “team” dynamic and is a fantastic teammate. I’m looking forward to supporting him on his racing journey! They are all terrific drivers, and we are all friends, which makes it even more awesome!



I often get asked what I love most about racing and why I keep doing this. I tell people that the most important thing to me is all of the people who are with us throughout the year are our friends and our “racing family;” from our drivers, sponsors and guests, to our team members who keep things running behind the scenes. We have close relationships with all of the drivers, partners, sponsors and their families — moms, dads, spouses, and kids — and this makes the weekends just that much more special to look forward to. TRG is Racing, Winning and Family!





"Over a half a decade ago LaSalle Solutions and TRG formed a marketing partnership leveraging the racing program and Winery. As with everything we do, our expectations were high, but I would not have imagined how successful the program has worked out for us. LaSalle has not only stood on the podium, competed for championships and brought a unique experience to our customers, prospects and partners, but we have also been featured in the NY Times and numerous forms of media. The icing on the cake was to be associated with an Amazon Prime show FastLife.TV and have customers and partners comment after binge watching the racing reality TV show.” — Steven Robb, President Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions

We are all very excited to be racing the entire season with Pirelli GT4 America. The Series has put together an awesome schedule that makes it easy for us to compete and to put together the budget. I have a strong personal relationship with most of the staff and they make you feel like “family”. The series has really grown through the acquisition and vision of Stéphane Ratel and SRO, and with Greg Gill’s leadership and tenacity, these guys are here to stay and are only going up! I really respect what the Series is doing and will make my home there this year. TRG could not do any of this without the fantastic support of Porsche and Porsche Motorsports. A big shout out to Daniel Armbruster and his team at PMNA for another awesome Porsche racecar and the ever present professional support that we receive. This is our 28th year in motorsports — most of it with Porsche. I have seen all sides of how the different manufacturers provide support and work with their teams, but there’s just nothing like the family that Porsche has created and the results that we have seen together. Sometimes I look back and almost shake my head at some of the things that we have accomplished together but it is all part of the 4 letter word I love to use….TEAM. We are all part of this winning team and we could not do it without our friends and family at Porsche and Porsche Motorsports.