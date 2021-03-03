Mia Chapman Back in Action With Solid 2021 Debut at Parker 250

Racing News
Wednesday, Mar 03 30
Mia Chapman Back in Action With Solid 2021 Debut at Parker 250
Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman’s second season of desert racing since making the full-time switch from short course off-road kicked off with a solid season debut at the Parker 250, the first round of the 2021 Best in the Desert season for UTV racers. After drawing a starting position near the front of the field, Chapman and her new-look #1937 Polaris RZR persevered through one of the most challenging races of the year to take a 13th place class finish on the weekend.
 
2021 marked the first year that the Parker 250 for UTVs, motorcycles, and quads and Parker 425 for cars and trucks swapped spots on the calendar, and the race drew its traditional who’s who of the top teams in the sport in the process. Events in Parker are also known for taking a massive toll on both car and driver, and this year’s UTV action was no exception, with well over 100 entries in the premier classes, including Chapman in the UTV Pro NA division.
 
But while some of the biggest names in the sport struggled and eventually fell out of the event, Chapman would fight through a handful of mechanical gremlins along the way to earn a finish. In spite of the treacherous terrain, her Yokohama tires ran without a single flat all day.
 
“I’m really happy to get out of our first event of the season in Parker with a finish,” said Chapman. “This race sets the tone for the entire year, and for us to overcome all of the challenges that this race presents to cross the line was a statement about our 2021 campaign. We kept going through every obstacle, and our Yokohama tires held up all day with no flats. I’m really looking forward to the next time I can get back in the car to build on what we accomplished this weekend!”
 
Mia Chapman is supported by Red Bull, R-N-R Steel, Yokohama, Kicker Performance Audio, Walker Evans Racing, Vision Wheel, Rigid Industries, Jim Beaver’s Down & Dirty Show Powered By Polaris RZR, Action Sports Canopies, Muzzys, Sparco, DynoJet, AiM Sports, Xtreme Racing Fabrication, and Rugged Radios. For more information on Mia Chapman and her off-road racing career, visit www.miachapman.com or follow Mia on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Indian Motorcycle Announces Chieftain Elite NBCSN to Present Coverage of All 17 Progressive AFT Races, Beginning with the Volusia Half-Mile Doubleheader on Saturday, March 20; TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold to Livestream Every Race of 2021 Season »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top