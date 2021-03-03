Mia Chapman Back in Action With Solid 2021 Debut at Parker 250

Red Bull athlete Mia Chapman’s second season of desert racing since making the full-time switch from short course off-road kicked off with a solid season debut at the Parker 250, the first round of the 2021 Best in the Desert season for UTV racers. After drawing a starting position near the front of the field, Chapman and her new-look #1937 Polaris RZR persevered through one of the most challenging races of the year to take a 13th place class finish on the weekend.

2021 marked the first year that the Parker 250 for UTVs, motorcycles, and quads and Parker 425 for cars and trucks swapped spots on the calendar, and the race drew its traditional who’s who of the top teams in the sport in the process. Events in Parker are also known for taking a massive toll on both car and driver, and this year’s UTV action was no exception, with well over 100 entries in the premier classes, including Chapman in the UTV Pro NA division.

But while some of the biggest names in the sport struggled and eventually fell out of the event, Chapman would fight through a handful of mechanical gremlins along the way to earn a finish. In spite of the treacherous terrain, her Yokohama tires ran without a single flat all day.

“I’m really happy to get out of our first event of the season in Parker with a finish,” said Chapman. “This race sets the tone for the entire year, and for us to overcome all of the challenges that this race presents to cross the line was a statement about our 2021 campaign. We kept going through every obstacle, and our Yokohama tires held up all day with no flats. I’m really looking forward to the next time I can get back in the car to build on what we accomplished this weekend!”