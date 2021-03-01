Jim Beaver Shows Winning Pace, Scores Top 10 With New Car at Parker 250

Professional off-road racer and nationally syndicated radio host Jim Beaver brought his A game to his hometown Parker 250 last weekend, scoring a strong top 10 finish in the UTV Unlimited class in the opening round of the 2021 Best in the Desert season. Beaver’s first race in “Mona Lisa,” a former BITD class championship-winning car, saw him take the #2915 General Tire Polaris RZR to a strong seventh place finish, with the speed to contend for victory.

“When you come out of a race disappointed with a seventh place finish, it means you know your car is a contender,” said Beaver. “That’s where we’re at with ‘Mona Lisa’ and a fresh attitude for 2021. This was still a statement race for us, as we proved that we can win races this year, and we’re not going to be satisfied until we do. Thanks to everyone on the team, all of our sponsors and partners, and all the organizers. Kicking off the year with a good result at the hometown race is always a plus, and can only mean more good things to come!”

After the first two of four grueling laps on the always challenging Parker course, Beaver was in the UTV Unlimited class top three on corrected time. An unexpected mechanical issue forced the team to spend roughly 45 minutes on repairs, but Beaver returned to the track unfazed. When all was said and done, the stoppage time was the only thing that came between the team and a podium finish.

Prior to the event, the brand new #2915 launched with a three-minute clip featuring interviews with Beaver and his father, off-road racing champion Dan Beaver, about the family’s history in off-road racing, the significance of the town of Parker in the sport, and plenty of clips of the new car in action. The full video can be seen here

