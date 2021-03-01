Huffy, Buzz Bikes become official SVRA partners

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Huffy and Buzz Bikes are now the "Official Bikes of SVRA." Both bicycle brands provide a high quality, stylish, and comfortable vehicle for racers to navigate the tight contours of today's racetrack paddock efficiently. United Wheels, Inc., headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, owns both companies.

"Huffy is one of the most recognizable brands in bicycling. Buzz presents a compelling E-bike that will truly distinguish its riders," said Tony Parella, owner and CEO of both Trans Am and SVRA. "This announcement is part of our strategy to expand into partnerships with top consumer brands. I expect to see the numbers of Huffy and Buzz bicycles steadily grow at SpeedTour events as we move through the 2021 racing season."

Huffy was founded by George Huffman 129 years ago in 1892 and has been at the forefront of the bicycling culture ever since. Today, Huffy boasts a robust product line. The full product line has something for everyone. The line includes toddler riding toys, kid's bikes, scooters, electric bikes, and various mountain and cruiser bikes that combine fun and comfort.

Buzz, a leading brand in e-bikes and e-tricycles for adults, provides advanced electronics so riders can go further, navigate hills, even reach speeds of 20 mph. The mid-drive pedal-assist electric motor E-bike features a lockable battery compartment, LCD control panel, index shifting for efficient and precise gear shifts, and disc brakes on the front and back wheels. Buzz E-bikes are easy to ride with a low center of gravity and an aluminum frame for a sturdy, lightweight ride.

"Everyone at Huffy and Buzz sees this partnership as a natural fit," said Kris Parlett, United Wheels Marketing Director. "We look forward to joining others riding our bikes around the paddock on SpeedTour weekends."

Huffy and Buzz Bikes join other top-brand companies on the growing list of SVRA partners. Among them are Jaguar, Land Rover, Lucas Oil, NetJets, Sunoco, Avis, Mazda Motorsports, Big Machine Vodka, TireRack.com, RACELOGIC, Mission Foods, Hawk Performance, F.A.S.T., Marathon Coach, Adobe Road Winery, and CG Detroit. SVRA's nationwide platform is at the heart of the organization's growth strategy. Agreements with powerful brands combine with the significant participation of legendary professional drivers and the paddock's high net worth demographic to help attract more partnerships. This strategy provides three pillars for business expansion. Company officials report consistent annual double-digit growth since 2012.