Live Events, New Shows, Binge the Build Marathons and More Featured in This Month’s MAVTV Schedule

|
MAVTV Broadcast Schedule:
March 2021
|
Date
|
Series
|
Event / Venue
|
Time (ET)
|
March 3
|
Dirt Knights
|
|
6:00 pm
|
March 3
|
The Lifted Life
|
|
7:00 pm
|
March 3
|
Best in the Desert
|
|
10:00 pm
|
March 5
|
OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car
|
|
8:00 pm
|
March 6
|
The 900 Series
|
|
7:00 pm
|
March 7
|
Binge the Build - Sam’s Garage
|
|
12:00 pm
|
March 14
|
Binge the Build - Full Custom Garage
|
|
12:00 pm
|
March 21
|
Binge the Build - My Classic Car
|
|
12:00 pm
|
March 28
|
Binge the Build - Stacey David’s GearZ
|
|
12:00 pm
LIVE event broadcast schedule is available at https://www.mavtv.com/shows/#live-events