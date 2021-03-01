Klotz Synthetic Lubricants Named Official Lubricant of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track confirmed today that Klotz Synthetic Lubricants will be the series’ Official Lubricant for the 2021 season.

The new partnership is an ideal fit, uniting the world’s most prestigious two-wheeled dirt track racing series with a family-run American company whose lubricants have helped racers grab checkered flags for more than 60 years.

“Progressive American Flat Track is very pleased to welcome Klotz Synthetic Lubricants to our partnership community,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "Their vast experience with lubricants and other liquid-based racing products is very welcome as we continue to grow America’s Original Extreme Sport.”

Founded by John C. Klotz Jr., in 1959, Klotz developed the original “Special Formula” synthetic lubricant. Six decades later, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants continue to prove its superiority on the dyno and the race track.

The Grand National Championship bona fides of Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, in particular, have been established many times over. The brand has partnered with some of the most iconic riders the sport has ever produced over the years, including such legends as Scott Parker, Ricky Graham, and Randy Goss.

Racers, performance enthusiasts and traditional end-users, who won’t settle for anything less than the best available lubrication products on the market today, ask for Klotz by name.

“Racing runs deep in the roots of the Klotz lineage and there is perhaps no better place to showcase our brand than American Flat Track,” said Brad Kruckenberg, President, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants. “We’re excited about the opportunity to bring our name to the forefront of one of America’s premier two-wheel circuits. Our products are proven daily on, and off, the track and we want to wish all the competitors and teams the best of luck in the 2021 season.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com