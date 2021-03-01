Marco Andretti Puts Sports Car Thoughts into Action

When he announced that he was cutting back from racing IndyCars full time this year to pursue other interests, Marco Andretti specifically mentioned sports cars as a possibility.

That prospect took a big step toward reality when the third-generation driver tested alongside cousin Jarett Andretti last week in a Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) at Sebring International Raceway. Admitting he had “a lot of fun” driving a prototype for the first time in nearly a decade, Marco Andretti indicated that he and Jarett may be sharing the Ligier JS P320 in at least a couple IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship races later this season.

“Right now, they’re looking at The Glen and Road America,” Marco said. “I may jump in for another test before then, but that’s what they’re looking at. I don’t know if they’ve made a final decision on it yet, but I’m kind of letting Jarett run the reins on it. If he calls me up and I’m free, I’ll go drive.”

Jarett Andretti is already set to run the No. 18 Andretti Autosport Ligier with co-driver Tristan Herbert for the full IMSA Prototype Challenge season. They finished fourth in their debut at the Daytona International Speedway season opener on Jan. 24.

Since the Prototype Challenge is a development series open only to Silver- and Bronze-rated drivers, Marco’s Gold rating makes him ineligible to drive in that series. Instead, they’re looking to the WeatherTech Championship, which added LMP3 as a fifth competition class this season.

Prior to last week’s test, Marco hadn’t been in a prototype since racing a Daytona Prototype in the Rolex 24 At Daytona nine years ago. He also drove an Acura-powered Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) for three races in 2008 and made his sole 24 Hours of Le Mans attempt in a Le Mans Prototype 1 (LMP1) in 2010.