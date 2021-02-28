Western Midget Racing opener in Arizona goes to David Prickett

David Prickett scored his eleventh career Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction victory by grabbing Saturday’s season opener at Glendale, Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway. The victory marks the fourth different venue where Prickett has prevailed in WMR competition and gives him the debut win for the series in the Copper State.

Nine stock production-powered Midgets were on hand for the non-points opener. Prickett won the opening heat race from the outside pole before Peoria, Arizona’s Cory Brown duplicated the feat in the second heat race.

A three-car inversion for the 20-lap feature placed Greg Jewett on the pole on the 1/5th mile dirt oval. Prickett took the win from the third starting position, holding off Brown by a scant .625 seconds. Jewett’s debut was a strong one, finishing third ahead of fellow debutant Las Cruces, NM’s Aasa Flores and Granite Bay, Calif.’s Gary Dunn.

Western Midget Racing opens its 2021 championship points season on March 20th at Adobe Mountain with Ocean Speedway’s first WMR date on March 26 and Ventura Raceway seeing its first WMR action of the year on April 3.

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.

February 27, 2021 - Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 0FG David Prickett; HEAT 2 (8 laps) - 1. 29 Cory Brown

FEATURE (20 laps) - 1. 0FG David Prickett [3]; 2. 29 Cory Brown [2]; 3. 74 Greg Jewett [1]; 4. 6 Aasa Flores [5]; 5. 12h Gary Dunn [6]; 6. 17 Megan Moorhead [9]; 7. 5 CJ Bunch [8]; 8. 50 Kala Keliinoi [7]; 9. 99 Darren Brent [4]

NEXT RACE: March 20 – Adobe Mountain Speedway (Glendale, Ariz.)

