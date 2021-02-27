Jade Avedisian in Poweri Midgets in 2021 with support from Sheesh!

14-year-old Jade Avedisian will carry primary sponsorship from Sheesh! into the 2021 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, driving the #84 for Chad Boat Industries in nearly 20 events. Avedisian’s car will also be supported by associate sponsor CMT.

Her POWRi debut will come on March 19-20 at Monarch Speedway in Wichita Falls, TX. The entire Midget slate will be live streamed on MAVTV Plus.

Sheesh! is a Nashville-based apparel company owned by Eric Wright. Wright, along with Andy and Wanda Legate, have been long-time friends of Driven Performance owner Jake Hagopian and supporters of Jade.

Jade will compete with the black and white Sheesh! colors on her CB Industries, Pristine Auction, K&C Drywall, Toyota Midget throughout the 2021 POWRi season, while her Micro campaign will take place in CMT and WHR Development entries.

Her POWRi schedule includes I-30 Speedway on April 16-17 in Little Rock, AR. Additional tracks include a pair of two-day shows at Lake Ozark Speedway in Missouri, Charleston Speedway in Illinois for three races, and Macon Speedway in August. Avedisian will lean on previous Micro experience at tracks such as Port City, Caney Valley, and I-44 when she steps up into a Midget there as well.

The 2021 Micro season for Avedisian will encompass several major events such as the four night “Turnpike Challenge” in March at Creek County, I-44, and Port City, the High Banks Hustle in June, and a return to the Mark Hagopian Memorial in September at Plaza Park.

Jade would like to thank her sponsors Sheesh!, CMT, WHR, Eric Wright, Andy and Wanda Legate, Xtreme Products, Driven Performance, Harley Hollan Companies, Driven Midwest, Advanced Water Solutions, Lineman Motorsports, Garlock Collision, Impact Racing.

For information on sponsoring Jade Avedisian, contact her parents Kim & Ryan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (559) 313-3982.

