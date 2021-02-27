Arizona era of Western Midget Racing fires off this weekend at Adobe Mountain

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction opens up its 2021 season on Saturday with the beginning of a new era, as teams descend on Adobe Mountain Speedway for the inaugural Arizona event for the series. The race kicks off a 26-race slate for the stock production-powered Midgets that will race in Northern California, Southern California, and Arizona throughout the season.

Saturday’s event will be a non-points paying race to help get action up to speed at the dirt track in Glendale, Ariz. A host of other divisions will share the card including the NOW600 Cactus Region Micro Sprints. A mix of both California and Arizona-based competitors will be competing in this debut round. The WMR championship season fires off in earnest on March 20th at Adobe Mountain. Drivers will be chasing a $1000 to win points fund based off their best 12 finishes of the year. An additional $3,000 in cash prizes will be offered through the new WMR Road Warrior Awards program

All drivers will earn raffle tickets based on the number of starts they make throughout the year, earning entries into drawings for both cash and contingency prizes. A grand prize will be offered to the driver who makes the most starts in the series with the Road Warrior Award.

The first Ocean Speedway WMR date is March 26 while Ventura sees its first WMR action of the year on April 3.

Activities begin Friday night with practice from 5pm to 9pm with pit passes available for $20. Saturday’s action sees pit gates open at noon with the drivers meeting at 3:00pm Wheel packing will be at 3:30pm with racing to follow. Pit passes are $30 while general admission tickets are $10. CDC guidelines will be enforced including social distancing and masking. Tarps are required under race cars in the pit area as well.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, King Racing Products, and BR Motorsports.

Western Midget Racing PR