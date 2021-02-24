DGR ARCA Menards Series East Advance: 5 Flags Speedway

Joey Iest, No. 54 ASN/Basila Ranch Ford Fusion Iest made his debut with David Gilliland Racing at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on February 8 and brought home a fifth-place finish after qualifying third.

While the west coast native has never visited 5 Flags Speedway, he is no stranger to the short track scene with most of the tracks in the central California area being smaller than a half-mile.

Pensacola will be the first race together for Iest and crew chief Derek Smith after David Gilliland served as the crew chief in the season opener. Smith is a veteran in the ARCA series' and most recently won with Gilliland at Phoenix Raceway last November.

Click here for Iest's career statistics. Iest on Pensacola: "After New Smyrna, I can't wait to get back to the track again with DGR. The team and car were outstanding and it seemed like we kept getting faster throughout the day. I like the half-mile race tracks where you have to take care of your brakes and save your tires for the end, so Pensacola should be a fun track for me and my experience on the west coast bullrings should help."