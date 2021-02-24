TAG Heuer extends partnership with ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Wednesday, Feb 24 15
Ahead of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season opener in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, TAG Heuer has extended its Formula E collaboration with a new, multi-year partnership.
 
Having worked closely with Formula E since the Championship’s inception, TAG Heuer will continue to use its expertise as Official Timekeeper of the Championship and bring the partnership to life by awarding the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap in each E-Prix.
 
The collaboration between TAG Heuer and Formula E has a true impact on the sport as the driver who claims the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap is awarded one additional point, bringing them one step closer to winning the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. From Season 7, fans can get involved too as TAG Heuer Fastest Lap becomes part of the Formula E Predictor game.
 
The partnership extension will see TAG Heuer continue its long involvement in motorsport and maintain its strong connection across the Formula E paddock both as title partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and with double Formula E Champion Jean-Éric Vergne as brand ambassador.
 
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF FORMULA E
JAMIE REIGLE
“We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with one of Formula E’s founding partners. Extending this partnership allows us to deepen the integration of TAG Heuer into our sport. The TAG Heuer Fastest Lap is a fan favourite, because it influences the possible outcome of the World Championship on the track. Now fans will also be able to back their top pick for single lap speed as Fastest Lap becomes a feature of Formula E Predictor.”
 
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TAG HEUER
FRÉDÉRIC ARNAULT
“We’re thrilled to renew and deepen our partnership with Formula E, a championship whose values of innovation and high performance are a perfect match for ours. And with the introduction of the TAG Heuer Fastest Lap we look forward to thrilling moments on the track and offering our community of fans even more chances to weigh in on the outcome of the season”.


