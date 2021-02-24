Coolbeth-Nila Racing Renews with Sammy Halbert for 2021

As the anticipation ahead of the 2021 season of Progressive American Flat Track continues to mount, Coolbeth-Nila Racing confirms that Sammy Halbert will return as the team's Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rider for the upcoming season.

His second year on the Indian Motorcycle FTR750, Halbert is set to perform with a solid commitment from team owners John and Nila Wise. After a strong debut season for the Halbert/Coolbeth-Nila crew - boasting a third-place championship finish, Springfield Mile victory and a staggering six visits to the podium - the Wises are all-in, promising to deliver the resources required to take the team to the next level in 2021.

Also returning as team principal is former Grand National Champion Kenny Coolbeth, Jr., whose expert knowledge proved to be a pivotal asset to the team's 2020 success.

"I’m looking forward to another year with Sammy," said Coolbeth. "Now that we have a year under our belt working together and know each other better, I really think he can be the guy to beat. I can’t wait to get the season started here in a couple of weeks."

"Last year was a great experience working with Kenny Coolbeth, Jr. and my team owner John Wise," said Halbert. "I'm stoked to be back with them and to continue the relationships with the brands that support us. AFT put together a great schedule for us this year and we're ready to come out swinging."

Continuing to support Coolbeth-Nila Racing in 2021 will be Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, Castrol Motor Oils, Elkhart Indian Motorcycle, Voodoo Ranger and Wonder CBD.

A welcomed new addition to the Coolbeth-Nila team is Indian Motorcycle Of White Plains.

Coolbeth-Nila Racing also thanks Fly Racing, Kibblewhite, Motion Pro, 6D Helmets, Penske, Flying G Vintage Motorcycles, R.M.R. Construction, Shimano, Cardo, Pro Plates, Hinson, NJK, RLJ Performance, Gerencer Motorsports, Mika, Full Spectrum Power, SBS Brakes, Regina Chain, Works Connection, Cometic, Dick Tibbits, Arts Radiator & Welding, Michael Stambaugh and Chris Hathaway for their continued support of the program.

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com