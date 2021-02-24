Formula E expands reach in Brazil through new multi-year media partnerships with Cultura and Globo

Racing News
Wednesday, Feb 24 20
Formula E expands reach in Brazil through new multi-year media partnerships with Cultura and Globo
Formula E has today announced new media partnerships with Cultura and Globo to show the pinnacle of electric motorsport live, for the first time, on Brazilian TV.
 
Formula E’s unpredictable, highly competitive, all-electric racing series will receive comprehensive coverage on both Cultura and SporTV channels from February 26 & 27, as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship lights up the streets of Diriyah with a double-header in the dark to kick off Season 7.
 
Free-to-air TV channel, Cultura, will broadcast live coverage of each race and qualifying both on TV and online, with each practice session also being available to stream live online. After the live broadcast, Cultura will show prime-time highlights, with all coverage being available on demand.
 
Globo will also show live coverage of each race and qualifying on SporTV. SporTV will also show prime-time highlights following the race, with on demand streaming available, and Formula E will also receive news coverage on Globo’s free-to-air channels.
 
Brazil is a key market for Formula E with a rich motorsport heritage and is home to two of the five Formula E Champions to date: Nelson Piquet Jr (Season 1) and Lucas di Grassi (Season 3). Formula E’s new media partnerships will raise the profile of the sport with the next generation of socially conscious sports fans in Brazil, one of the largest automotive markets in the world.
 
CHIEF MEDIA OFFICER OF FORMULA E
AARTI DABAS
"Securing two new media partnerships in Brazil - a country which has produced two Formula E champions, has a rich history in motorsports and is a key market for Formula E - is hugely important to us.
 
"We are confident that the partnerships with Cultura and Globo will help Formula E deepen engagement with both the existing and the next generation of sports fans in Brazil. Brazilians will be brought closer than ever to the unpredictable action of our all-electric racing series, through localised content coverage, across a mix of channels."
 
SPORT DIRECTOR OF CULTURA
VLADIR LEMOS
"The partnership with Formula E represents a great moment for the broadcaster. Not only because of the affinity of our values and the concern with sustainability issues, but also because it is a World Championship designed to promote interactivity with the viewer. At the same time, we see this as an opportunity to get closer to a new audience here in Brazil, who have never had access to this kind of content. The partnership strengthens our portfolio of sporting events."
 
HEAD OF SPORTV
MARCOS BOTELHO
“We are very happy with this agreement to broadcast the next seasons of Formula E, one more championship of world relevance and with Brazilian presence in SporTV’s portfolio.”


Audiences can plug in and follow the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on FacebookInstagramTwitterTikTok and YouTube@FIAFormulaE #ABBFormulaE
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Roof Systems Announces Massive Mission Foods-Backed Rider Lineup for 2021 Coolbeth-Nila Racing Renews with Sammy Halbert for 2021 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top