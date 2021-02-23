Formula E extends media partnership with BBC to show live coverage of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 7

Formula E has today announced an extension of their media partnership with BBC Sport to show the all-electric racing series live in the UK.

Comprehensive, live, free-to-air coverage will air on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with some races also airing live on BBC television channels, schedules permitting.

Supporting Formula E content will run across BBC digital platforms throughout Season 7 to UK audiences in what is a key market for motorsport and home to many of the World Championship’s teams.

Coverage will begin with Formula E’s first races as an FIA World Championship in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on February 26 & 27, 2021.

In 2020, Formula E and BBC Global News also announced a partnership to produce a set of pioneering online films to bring the all-electric motorsport to a new, digital audience around the world. The films will showcase meaningful fan stories from behind the scenes of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.