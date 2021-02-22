Nomination Process Now Open for 2021 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award

Nominations open today for The NASCAR Foundation’s 11th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, a recognition that honors the philanthropic ideals and vision of Betty Jane France, The NASCAR Foundation’s late founder and chairperson.

The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award is presented annually to a NASCAR fan who is a dedicated volunteer working on behalf of children’s causes. Since its inception, the award has given $1.8 million in donations to charities representing 40 finalists, impacting the lives of 354,647 children in need.

“We are coming off our 10th anniversary of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award where we celebrated some tremendous humanitarians,” said Nichole Krieger, executive director of The NASCAR Foundation. “The nominees loved NASCAR and loved their communities and the children they served even more. We are excited to see what incredible individuals are presented this year.”

The nomination process includes an independent selection committee of NASCAR industry leaders who help identify the nominees to be voted on by The NASCAR Foundation’s Board of Directors. The four finalists are ultimately selected by the Board and set forth to an online fan vote in the fall. Each finalist will be guaranteed a $25,000 donation to the children’s charity they represent, with the overall winner receiving a $100,000 donation.

Nominations will close on Friday, March 19, at midnight. The nomination form and award rules can be accessed online at NASCARfoundation.org/Award. Completed forms can be submitted via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via mail.

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation and how to support its efforts to assist children in need, please visit www.NASCARFoundation.org.

NASCAR PR