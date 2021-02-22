Sideburn Continues as Official Magazine of Progressive American Flat Track

Progressive American Flat Track and Sideburn Magazine are proud to announce that the publication will again be the Official Magazine of Progressive American Flat Track in 2021.
 
The UK-based publication has continued to grow and evolve since first launching back in 2008 with a fanzine approach. While its ambition has continually expanded and its release frequency increased, it has maintained the original grass-roots attitude, depth of knowledge, and arresting style that instantly separated Sideburn from mainstream motorcycle media.
 
“Sideburn magazine offers a unique take on the rich culture of flat track," said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. "From vintage features and bike builds to covering the Progressive American Flat Track series, Sideburn’s love of the sport is enjoyed all around the world and we are happy to help spread the word across the USA.”
 
Sideburn will continue to deliver the goods in the form of stunning photography and comprehensive coverage of Progressive AFT in ‘21 in both its print and social media channels. And for fans at the track, the latest issue will be available for purchase at the Official Progressive AFT Merchandise tent at all the stops this upcoming season.
 
"In a year when nothing seemed to go right, it was a huge relief to be able to watch American Flat Track racers continue to go fast and turn left, weekend after weekend," said Gary Inman, Editor of Sideburn. "Sideburn is proud to continue our association with the series and can't wait to report on how the 2021 season unfolds."
 
For more information on Sideburn Magazine visit www.sideburnmagazine.com.  
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
