Shipley Strikes First With ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series At Arizona Speedway

Taking the first checkered flag of the season with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series, Joshua Shipley punched his ticket for Victory Lane Saturday night at Arizona Speedway.

Shipley’s seventh triumph with the series, the Surprise, Ariz. driver was undefeated all night with his Heat Race win coming from sixth before leading start to finish in the A-Feature.

Not without challenge, the finish came down to 0.112-seconds as 14th starting Stevie Sussex nearly stole the win on the closing lap. Randy Nelson slipped back two to complete the podium with Shon Deskins staying close to home and earning a fourth-place finish. Bryan Ledbetter, Jr. completed the top five.

Jonas Reynolds, Troy Degaton, Patrick Krob, AJ Hernandez, and Philip Deeney made up the top ten. San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series returns to the Queen Creek oval on March 12.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Car Count: 16

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[6]; 2. 9X-Randy Nelson[4]; 3. 10-Eugene Thomas[3]; 4. 0-Jonas Reynolds[8]; 5. 39T-Troy Degaton[7]; 6. 22G-Aaron Jones[5]; 7. (DNS) 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart; 8. (DNS) 42-Danny Mathus

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[4]; 2. 20-Shon Deskins[6]; 3. 3-Pete Yerkovich[5]; 4. 72-AJ Hernandez[1]; 5. 3K-Patrick Krob[2]; 6. 7-Mason Keefer[7]; 7. 88-Philip Deeney[8]; 8. (DNS) 12-Stevie Sussex

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley[2]; 2. 12-Stevie Sussex[14]; 3. 9X-Randy Nelson[1]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[3]; 5. 7OH-Bryan Ledbetter Jr[4]; 6. 0-Jonas Reynolds[5]; 7. 39T-Troy Degaton[7]; 8. 3K-Patrick Krob[10]; 9. 72-AJ Hernandez[8]; 10. 88-Philip Deeney[12]; 11. 42-Danny Mathus[13]; 12. 7-Mason Keefer[9]; 13. 3-Pete Yerkovich[6]; 14. 22G-Aaron Jones[11]; 15. (DNS) 10-Eugene Thomas; 16. (DNS) 22AZ-Dustin Burkhart