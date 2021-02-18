Progressive AFT and E3 Spark Plugs Renew Partnership for 2021

Racing News
Thursday, Feb 18 31
Progressive AFT and E3 Spark Plugs Renew Partnership for 2021
Progressive American Flat Track and E3 Spark Plugs are pleased to announce a renewal of their long-standing agreement that will see the brand continue as the series’ Official Spark Plug in 2021.
 
E3’s patented, race-proven DiamondFIRE technology makes it a natural partner for the world’s most prestigious and challenging dirt track motorcycle racing series. Its edge-to-edge electrode design gets the flame to the piston as quickly and efficiently as possible, delivering the spark directly toward the air-fuel mixture inside the engine’s combustion chamber. The result is a maximized burn, increased performance, and reduced emissions.
 
“We are delighted to continue the partnership between Progressive AFT and E3 Spark Plugs,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive American Flat Track. “E3 joined our community of partners in 2017 and are have become one of the longest-serving supporters of America’s Original Extreme Sport.”
 
An industry leader, E3 Spark Plugs offers a complete line of products for numerous applications, including motorcycles, automobiles, racing, powersports, lawn and garden, and natural gas. As Official Spark Plug of Progressive AFT, E3 will again feature prominently during this season’s NBCSN broadcasts.
 
“We are excited to continue our relationship with the Progressive American Flat Track series as the official spark plug,” said Steve Joiner, VP of Sales & Marketing for E3 Spark Plugs. “AFT reaches a great market for our power sports and other spark plug categories with our propriety DiamondFIRE Technology that provides more power and better fuel efficiency. We look forward to a great season in the original extreme sport” 
 
The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021. Tickets for this season-opening extravaganza are on sale now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3321/#raceSchedule.
 
For more information about E3 spark plugs, including performance and emissions test results, or where-to-buy, visit www.e3sparkplugs.com.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Trans Am’s TA2® Class Returns to Sebring with Deep Field of Talent Bobby Labonte Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Becomes Roubaix-Style Charity Bike Ride at Bowman Gray Stadium »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top