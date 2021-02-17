NASCAR Hall of Fame welcomes two new exhibits

Fresh off an exhilarating NASCAR season opening weekend, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has given fans many more reasons to be excited. Two new exhibits are now open for guests to enjoy: "A Legendary Decade: The First 50 Inductees" highlights the first 10 classes inducted into the Hall of Fame while "Jimmie Johnson: One Final Time" celebrates the seven-time NASCAR premier series champion Jimmie Johnson and his retirement from fulltime NASCAR competition. Each carries on the Hall's tradition of honoring the history and heritage of NASCAR through the lens of some of its most iconic personalities.



“We're thrilled to offer two exciting new exhibits for fans and NASCAR lovers to enjoy," said Winston Kelley, Executive Director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. "Both of these exhibits give us a chance to honor the legacy of the sport and its most legendary competitors and contributors in unique ways, looking back to the past through 'Legendary Decades' and, with Jimmie Johnson, one of NASCAR's most recent superstars."



A Legendary Decade: The First 50 Inductees

Since opening in 2010, the NASCAR Hall of Fame has inducted 55 icons who played key roles in helping NASCAR become the dominant force in American motorsports. Located in the Great Hall, this exhibit recognizes the first 10 classes -- from 2010 through 2019 -- and features a car from each class to celebrate the indelible marks every inductee has left on the sport throughout the course of its long and rich history.



In addition to the 10 inductees highlighted with a car, A Legendary Decade explores the other vehicles and displays used to honor the classes in their original Hall of Honor exhibits. This retrospective is scheduled to run until July of this year and includes the following cars:

Year: 2010 Inductee: Bill France Car: 1932 Ford Coupe Year: 2012 Inductee: Richie Evans Car: 1973 Ford Pinto Year: 2014 Inductee: Jack Ingram Car: 1972 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Year: 2016 Inductee: Terry Labonte Car: 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Year: 2018 Inductee: Ron Hornaday Jr. Car: 2009 Chevy Silverado

Year: 2011 Inductee: Ned Jarrett Car: 1964 Ford Galaxie

Year: 2013 Inductee: Cotton Owens

Car: 1964 Dodge Polara

Year: 2015 Inductee: Wendell Scott Car: 1962 Chevrolet Impala

Year: 2017 Inductee: Mark Martin Car: 1998 Ford Taurus

Year: 2019 Inductee: Davey Allison Car: 1989 Ford Thunderbird

The 11th class from 2020 consisting of Bobby Labonte, Joe Gibbs, Tony Stewart, Waddell Wilson and Buddy Baker remains on display in the Hall of Honor throughout this year.



Jimmie Johnson: One Final Time

The NASCAR Hall of Fame is recognizing driver Jimmie Johnson, clearly one of NASCAR’s most iconic and successful drivers, and his retirement from fulltime competition with a dedicated Victory Lane display. The exhibit features the actual No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Johnson at Phoenix Raceway in his final full-season NASCAR premier series race, as well as digital content, 20 fire suits and signature trophies from his career. Johnson will be eligible for induction into the Hall as part of the class of 2024.



In support of the rollout for Jimmie Johnson: One Final Time, the NASCAR Hall of Fame social media pages have been sharing teasers to build excitement for fans and followers in the know. Using the #OneFinalTime hashtag, the dedicated weekly posts feature the exhibit logo and snippets of famous imagery from Johnson's career.



Additional photos of A Legendary Decade can be found here. Jimmie Johnson: One Final Time photos will be available upon request later today. For more information about the NASCAR Hall of Fame and its newest exhibits, visit nascarhall.com.

NHOF PR