Bronson Bauman Announces Independent Mission SuperTwins Program for 2021

Progressive American Flat Track Mission® SuperTwins competitor Bronson Bauman announced today the formation of his own Mission SuperTwins effort aboard an Indian FTR750 for the 2021 season.

After two successful seasons riding for Factory Indian Motorcycle, Bauman will field his own program with support from Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma.

Bauman claimed his first career win at the Laconia Short Track in 2019 en route to finishing third in the point standings. In 2020, Bauman had another successful season with five top-five finishes and a fifth overall in the championship.

"I want to thank the Factory S&S Indian Motorcycle team for all the support the last two years," said Bauman. "I am saddened by our separation, but I am thankful to have a program in place that I can continue to race at the top level in 2021."

In addition to Indian Motorcycle of Oklahoma, providing the motorcycle that Bauman will race, support will also come from Roof Systems of Dallas, Texas, DPC Racing, Rod Lake, Drew Masa and Glen's Auto Body.

"I plan to contest the entire series and chase down the championship on my own dime and time," said Bauman. "I want to thank all of the supporters who stepped up to keep me on the racetrack this year. Racing for a Factory for two seasons was a dream come true, but I still have goals to chase and will keep working hard to make it happen."

Bauman also credits Pro Plates and 19 Cycle Works for their continued support.

Bauman will debut his new race program at the 2021 season kick-off doubleheader weekend at the Volusia Half-Mile in Barberville, Florida.

Follow Bronson Bauman on social media:

Instagram: @BronsonBauman37

Facebook: Bronson Bauman Racing

