Former GTLM Drivers Come to Grips with GTD Racing

Vanthoor’s former GTLM teammate and 2019 co-champion, Earl Bamber, took the transition from GTLM to GTD a step further. Earl Bamber Motorsports (which he co-owns with brother Will) joined forces with Team Hardpoint to campaign the No. 88 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche 911 GT3R for the full GTD season.

“Driving for my own team with my brother on the timing stand, it’s a pretty special situation and it’s awesome to be able to share the experience with Will,” Bamber told SportsCar 365.com

As for the racing, the differences are many. Rather than competing against half a dozen or so cars in GTLM, the GTD newcomers found themselves racing in a class with 19 entries at Daytona. As is custom, GTD cars are piloted by drivers of differing skill levels. While every GTLM driver is a proven professional rated Platinum or Gold, GTD rules require each car’s lineup include at least one driver with less experience and rated Silver or Bronze.

“In GTLM, all the drivers are at a certain level, so you always know where your competition is and where you stand,” Briscoe said. “It doesn’t really matter who’s driving; everyone is within a tenth (of a second) or two of one another. Whereas in GTD, you have all these Silver and Bronze drivers in the mix, where some of them are quick but others are quite a bit off the pace, so it’s difficult to figure out who’s strong and who’s not. It depends on who’s driving. You might be passing a Mercedes-AMG, for example, and you think they’re not too competitive. Then the next stint they’re coming by you and they’re really strong, so it’s a real mixed bag.

“It’s also challenging from the standpoint that … everybody probably has their fastest driver in the car in the last four hours (of a race), so you know where you stand,” Briscoe added. “But in the beginning and middle stages, with drivers of different levels in all the cars, it’s like, ‘Where are we? Who’s strong?’ You have to pay close attention to their best time with their best driver.

“At Daytona, we were a couple of laps down and then we were a lap down. We felt if we could get back on the lead lap, we had the speed to compete for the win. But for someone who just tuned in on television with a couple of hours remaining, they might say ‘Oh, the (No.) 63 car is out to lunch. They’re not going to win.’ But that’s not the case for a lot of cars out there. I think that’s the case for a lot of cars in GTD, and it makes it interesting.”

And, in some respects, more challenging than GTLM.

“There’s just a different style of racing with 20 cars,” said Bamber. “Normally we’re used to six, and with the way the strategy rolls out you can be much more aggressive with GTLM because you’re not as worried about your track position that much. Here, you can go from fourth to 20th. I think that’s a really different dynamic.”

Briscoe concurred.

“It’s a really hard class to win because the competition is so deep,” he said. “There are so many cars and drivers, and a lot of very good drivers; as good as anywhere. So it’s kind of a shame that GTD sometimes doesn’t get as much recognition as it should. Yes, they are the slowest cars on the track but it’s super competitive and great racing. In many ways, it’s the toughest class in IMSA to win.”

Vanthoor noted that, with IMSA phasing out GTLM in favor of the GTD PRO class for the 2022 season, what once seemed like a lateral or even backward step in his career may well provide a leg up on some of his former GTLM rivals in the future.

“Obviously, I was disappointed not to be in GTLM anymore,” Vanthoor said. “But it’s funny how things turned out to be in the end with the GTD PRO class coming next year. Being in GTD this year may turn out to be a bit of preparation for next year, so now I’m thankful for how it turned out.”